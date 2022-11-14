The Ireland team we’d like to see selected for Australia match

Ireland will aim to make it three wins out of three in the Autumn Nations Series when they take on an under pressure Australia side on Saturday.

Although Ireland were far from perfect against Fiji, Andy Farrell’s side did comfortably win and retain their number one world ranking without several first-choice players.

Australia also selected a team without many of their first-choice players for their game against Italy at the weekend, although it certainly didn’t go to plan as the Wallabies suffered a first-ever defeat to the Italians.

Both teams are expected to name stronger match-day squads for Saturday’s game, and we’ve selected the Ireland team which we would like to see face the Wallabies.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham.

Having sat out the game against Fiji, Porter should be raring to go against Australia and will be full of confidence after a strong showing in the scrum against South Africa.

Sheehan played just the seven minutes against Fiji so he should also be fresh this weekend, and he’ll have extra motivation after being nominated for the World Rugby men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year award.

Tadhg Furlong remains as Ireland’s first-choice tighthead prop, although Bealham has shown he is well capable in the past and this is a good opportunity to see if he can step up against quality opposition.

Second row.

Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson.

Beirne may be running low on energy a bit after starting against South Africa and Fiji, although he showed against New Zealand in the summer just how effective he can be in a third consecutive test match.

Henderson has been training with Ireland for the past few weeks and is expected to be fit to face Australia. James Ryan is a doubt after picking up a knock against South Africa, although he will push for a starting spot if available.

Back row.

Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

O’Mahony didn’t feature against Fiji although he didn’t have any injury concerns after the game against South Africa so the Munster stalwart should be fit and firing.

Van der Flier did pick up a knock against South Africa and is a doubt for Saturday, although he is consistently Ireland’s best player when fit and should start if available.

Caelan Doris started against South Africa and Fiji so he could do with a bit of a rest, while 80 minutes could do the world of good for Conan, who is still trying to get back to his best.

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Johnny Sexton.

Ireland never truly got going against Fiji, although Gibson-Park’s quick delivery is crucial to the team’s style of play, which was very apparent in the second half against South Africa.

Sexton is another injury doubt, although as Joey Carbery has also been ruled out, if he is fit it would be wise to start the Ireland captain instead of Jack Crowley, who won his first cap against Fiji.

Centres.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose.

Robbie Henshaw’s injury means McCloskey is likely to start his third consecutive game for Ireland, and the Ulsterman fully deserves to do so after an excellent 25 minutes against South Africa and solid 80 minutes against Fiji.

Ringrose has played all but five minutes of Ireland’s last two games, although he should be well able to deliver a third impressive performance on the bounce given his current form.

Back three.

Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune and Hugo Keenan.

It will be a particularly big occasion for Hansen, who was born and raised in Australia and played for the Junior Wallabies, and he will be eager to impress on Saturday.

Baloucoune has been solid but unspectacular for Ireland in the games against South Africa and Fiji, and another start against Australia will hopefully help him to unlock his potential at international level.

Keenan also picked up a knock against South Africa, although he is returning to training this week and is Ireland’s clear first-choice full back when fit.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Caelan Doris, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Bundee Aki.

Australia have shown that they can beat anyone, despite some poor performances this year, so experience on the bench could prove to be crucial in closing the game out.

Furlong, Ryan and Doris have established themselves as first-choice for Ireland, although due to injury and a heavy workload it may be better off if they start on the bench this weekend.

Casey and Crowley are both young but exciting prospects, while Aki has shown in the past that he is a very effective impact sub, even if he is lacking in game time due to his suspension.

