Andy Farrell announces Ireland team for England clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to his starting team to face England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Farrell has made a raft of changes for Ireland’s final match of the Six Nations, despite the men in green beating Scotland in their last game.

Three changes are injury enforced, as James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Will Connors have all been ruled out for the weekend, while Farrell has made another three tactical changes to his starting 15.

Ireland team to play England in final Six Nations game of the 2021 tournament.

Dave Kilcoyne has replaced Cian Healy in the front row after impressing off the bench against the Scots, while Jacob Stockdale will play his first game for Ireland of 2020, having replaced James Lowe, who has dropped out of the match-day squad.

Elsewhere, Conor Murray comes back into the starting team, despite Farrell trusting Gibson-Park to play the full 8- minutes of Ireland’s last game at Murrayfield.

Farrell has made two positional changes to the starting team, with Robbie Henshaw moving from inside to outside centre in light of Ringrose’s injury, while Tadhg Beirne has moved from the back row to the second row.

Peter O’Mahony has been named on the bench, having served his three-match suspension after being sent off in Ireland’s first game of the Six Nations Championship for a dangerous clean out.

Check out the full team below.

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton (captain)

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Rob Herring

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. CJ Stander

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.

Read More About: andy farrell, england rugby, ireland rugby, Six Nations