Andy Farrell announces Ireland team for England clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made six changes to his starting team to face England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
Farrell has made a raft of changes for Ireland’s final match of the Six Nations, despite the men in green beating Scotland in their last game.
Three changes are injury enforced, as James Ryan, Garry Ringrose and Will Connors have all been ruled out for the weekend, while Farrell has made another three tactical changes to his starting 15.
📄 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗔𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 🟢
Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day 23 for Saturday’s #GuinnessSixNations clash against England at @AVIVAStadium 🙌
More: https://t.co/1vzKcJYlBx#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/lh2F9Nufjs
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2021
Ireland team to play England in final Six Nations game of the 2021 tournament.
Dave Kilcoyne has replaced Cian Healy in the front row after impressing off the bench against the Scots, while Jacob Stockdale will play his first game for Ireland of 2020, having replaced James Lowe, who has dropped out of the match-day squad.
Elsewhere, Conor Murray comes back into the starting team, despite Farrell trusting Gibson-Park to play the full 8- minutes of Ireland’s last game at Murrayfield.
Farrell has made two positional changes to the starting team, with Robbie Henshaw moving from inside to outside centre in light of Ringrose’s injury, while Tadhg Beirne has moved from the back row to the second row.
Peter O’Mahony has been named on the bench, having served his three-match suspension after being sent off in Ireland’s first game of the Six Nations Championship for a dangerous clean out.
🤩 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗶𝘁… 🟢
Twickenham. St Patrick’s Day 2018. Grand Slam Decider. CJ Stander. 👊⚡️#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #GuinnessSixNations #ThanksCJ #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/HPQexovZtu
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 18, 2021
Check out the full team below.
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. CJ Stander
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan
Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.
Read More About: andy farrell, england rugby, ireland rugby, Six Nations