The Ireland team Andy Farrell should select against Argentina

After a stunning victory against the All Blacks, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell now has some room to experiment with his selections against Argentina.

Ireland will be on a high after beating New Zealand, but they will have to be grounded for their meeting with Los Pumas, who have looked good in their last two games against Italy and France.

There may be some temptation to make sweeping changes to the team, and while some new faces should be given a chance against Argentina, selecting a fully second-string side would be a very risky tactic.

Check out the Ireland team we would like to see against Argentina below.

Front row.

Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham.

Porter has started in Ireland’s two tests this month, and put in a massive 75 minute shift against New Zealand, but he is still inexperienced at loose head and could benefit from another big test against a powerful Argentine scrum.

Sheehan has played very well for Leinster this year, and looked well able for test rugby in his 25 minutes against Japan, and deserves to earn his first start for Ireland.

Bealham flies under the radar a little bit at international level, but he is a very consistent performer who has never let his country down, and showed that he can hold his own against the best after coming on with 15 minutes to go against the All Blacks.

Second row.

James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne.

Ryan was back to his best against New Zealand after putting a disappointing summer behind him and will likely captain Ireland in the absence of Johnny Sexton, having fulfilled those duties in July.

Beirne was perhaps unlucky not to start against the All Blacks, but he still played a major role in that win after coming off the bench with 30 minutes to go, and should prove to be a nuisance at the breakdown against Argentina.

Iain Henderson did absolutely nothing wrong against New Zealand, but he has plenty of experience under his belt and doesn’t have a huge amount to gain from playing this Sunday.

Back row.

Caelan Doris, Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes.

Doris proved he is a world class flanker at the age of just 23 with a man of the match performance against New Zealand, but he only has 11 caps to his name and another tough challenge to Argentina will stand to him.

Timoney has been consistently excellent for Ulster this season and looks ready to play his first test against tier one opposition, having won his first cap in a one-sided encounter against the USA this summer.

Coombes is a try scoring machine for Munster, and looks to have all the attributes necessary to play international rugby, and will look to build on his two caps in what promises to be a physical encounter this Sunday.

Half backs.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Joey Carbery.

Leinster scrum-half Gibson-Park is one of several players to have started in both tests this November that we backed to start this Sunday, but again, he doesn’t have a huge amount of international experience and could benefit greatly from another un out.

Ireland have performed excellently off quick ball from Gibson-Park, and Farrell will be hoping to see the same fast-paced game plan utilised against Argentina to end November on a high note.

Carbery hasn’t started against tier one opposition in more than two years, and Argentina will prove whether he is back to the level he was at before his long-term ankle injury.

Centres.

Stuart McCloskey and Robbie Henshaw.

McCloskey is a quality player who has been unfortunate to have three excellent options ahead of him at centre for Ireland, and he deserves another chance to showcase his international qualities against Argentina.

The Ulsterman is big and powerful, but he is also well able to pull off some lovely offloads, which will suit Ireland’s new attacking game plan.

Henshaw returned to training last week after recovering from injury, and although he wasn’t considered to be ready to face the All Blacks, he is Ireland’s best centre when on form and will provide rock solid defence in midfield.

Back three.

Jordan Larmour, Robert Baloucoune and Simon Zebo.

Ireland have excellent depth in the back three at the moment, which was made very apparent when the quality trio of Larmour, Baloucoune and Zebo were unable to make the match-day squad against New Zealand.

Larmour has plenty of experience with 30 caps to his name, but he is still just 24-years-old and will likely be playing for Ireland for years to come, and deserves to remind Irish supporters of his talents.

Baloucoune similarly could become a regular name on Ireland’s team sheet, but has only played for his country once to date against the USA, and should be tested out against quality international opposition.

Zebo will have been disappointed to miss out on the tests against Japan and New Zealand after returning home, but a big performance against Argentina could see him push for inclusion in future Irish match-days squads.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Tom O’Toole, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey, Harry Byrne and Ciaran Frawley.

Kilcoyne was unlucky not to have featured in Ireland’s two tests this November, but he is still a quality player, and will add plenty of power off the bench, and should replace Porter at the 50 minute mark.

Baird has three excellent second rows ahead of him in Ryan, Beirne and Henderson, but the 22-year-old could be world class in the future as he possesses a level of athleticism rarely seen in locks.

Casey should be able to maintain the quick-paced game plan Gibson-Park has facilitated in recent weeks, while Byrne will get his first taste of tier one test opposition off the bench.

Frawley is an assured and versatile player that has excelled at inside centre for Leinster this season, and deserves to win his first cap for his country against Argentina.

