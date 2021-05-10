Ireland confirm summer test schedule after Fiji tour cancellation

The IRFU have confirmed that Ireland will play Japan and the USA this July after their planned tour to Fiji was cancelled.

Ireland were originally due to take on Fiji this summer, as well as one of Tonga and Samoa, but their tour was cancelled after a coronavirus outbreak in the Pacific Island nation.

Alternative plans have already been made, however, as Ireland will now play two games at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin instead.

Ireland will play Japan on Saturday the 3rd of July, and will be looking for revenge against the Brave Blossoms, who they last played in a 19-12 loss in Shizuoka at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The men in green will take on the USA the following Saturday, where they will hope to retain their unbeaten status against the Americans.

Andy Farrell: It will be great for the group.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell was delighted to be able to plan for two test matches this summer, after the disappointment of the cancellation of the tour to Fiji.

“We now have two games at home to focus on which will be great for the group,” Farrell said.

“There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks and there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection for the international window in July.”

This summer’s tests will provide a great opportunity for players on the fringe of the Ireland squad, as eight Irish players will be in South Africa with the British and Irish Lions.

A number of Ireland’s most important players, such as captain Johnny Sexton, will be available for the two matches, but Farrell will likely play an experimental side for the second game against the USA.

Read More About: andy farrell, ireland rugby, japan rugby, usa rugby