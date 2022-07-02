Ireland add Stuart McCloskey and Ed Byrne to touring squad

Stuart McCloskey and Ed Byrne have joined up with Ireland’s squad in New Zealand to provide depth at centre and in the front row.

Ireland have suffered no shortage of injury problems already in New Zealand, with a number of players coming out worse for wear after Wednesday’s game against the Māori All Blacks.

Ulster centre James Hume suffered a groin injury during the loss to the Māori while Munster prop Jeremy Loughman and Leinster prop Cian Healy both picked up injuries in the same game.

Healy was selected on the bench for the first test against the All Blacks, although he didn’t feature in the game despite Andrew Porter’s struggles in the scrum, which suggests that the Ireland veteran is not yet fully fit.

Ireland’s prop stocks have been reinforced though as Ed Byrne has joined up with the squad, while Stuart McCloskey comes in as a replacement for Hume.

Squad Update. Stuart McCloskey has been added to Ireland squad in New Zealand, joining Ed Byrne and Niall Scannell who were called up earlier this week.#TeamOfUs I #ShoulderToShoulder — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 2, 2022

The absentee list continues to grow.

Ulster duo Iain Henderson and Rob Herring were both ruled out of action due to injuries picked up in training before Ireland had even played a game on tour, with Niall Scannell called up to replace the latter earlier in the week.

Mack Hansen has also been unavailable for either game during the tour so far after getting Covid-19, while Finlay Bealham missed out on today’s game after also testing positive for the virus.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is the latest injury concern, as he came off for a HIA and was not brought back on in the first test against the All Blacks, which suggested that he failed his test.

However, Andy Farrell revealed at the post-match press conference that Sexton passed his second HIA, and if he passes a third in a few days time, he will be available for next Saturday’s game.

