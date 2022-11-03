Ireland v South Africa: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ireland take on South Africa in a highly-anticipated clash on Saturday in the first meeting between the two in five years.

The world’s top ranked side will take on the reigning world champions at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, as Ireland and South Africa both set out to start their Autumn Nations Series campaigns with a win.

It was a one-sided affair when the two last played each other back in 2017, as Ireland ran out as 38-3 winners, although South Africa have improved considerably since then.

Of course it could also be argued that Ireland are a better side now than they were five years ago, which only adds to the excitement surrounding this long-awaited fixture.

Ireland v South Africa: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match is being aired live on Saturday, November 5th on Virgin Media Two and the Virgin Media Player. Coverage starts at 4.30pm while kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Amazon Prime Video is also showing the game, along with every other fixture in the Autumn Nations Series. Customers can subscribe to Prime Video for €5.99 per month.

Team news.

Ireland will name their match-day squad on Thursday afternoon, while South Africa named their match-day squad on Tuesday.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has selected a strong side packed full of Rugby World Cup winners to face Ireland on Saturday.

South Africa are light on cover at out-half as Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies are unavailable, although utility back Damian Willemse has filled in well in the number 10 jersey in recent times.

Star winger Cheslin Kolbe will start at full back ahead of Willie le Roux, who has been named on the bench, while Siya Kolisi will lead a familiar and formidable looking pack.

