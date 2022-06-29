Ireland should send an SOS to Oli Jager

Ireland should attempt to call up Crusaders prop Oli Jager, after Cian Healy and Jeremy Loughman suffered injuries against the Māori All Blacks.

Although a 32-17 loss to the Māori All Blacks certainly wasn’t the ideal way for Ireland to kick off their tour of New Zealand, injuries to Healy and Loughman are arguably more worrying than the disappointing result.

Healy suffered what looked to be a serious knee injury and had to be carted off the pitch by the medics, while Loughman suffered a possible concussion early on.

Although Loughman passed his HIA and came back on, he did display signs of concussion and may be required to stand down for a period of 12 days, under World Rugby’s new concussion protocol.

That means Ireland could be left with just four props who are available to play in the coming weeks, and only one specialist loosehead prop in Andrew Porter, who himself only switched from tighthead at the start of the season.

Injuries to Cian Healy and Jeremy Loughman have complicated matters.

Thankfully Finlay Bealham, who usually plays at tighthead, can also play as a loosehead, although Ireland’s depth is very much being stretched in the front row.

If Healy and Loughman are unavailable, and Bealham has to cover loosehead, that means that Tom O’Toole will be named on the bench this Saturday, having played the full 80 minutes of today’s match against the Māori.

Ireland are able to call up players to their squad from home, and did so for Niall Scannell, who played exceptionally well against the Māori considering he has only been in New Zealand for a couple of days.

However, the answer to Ireland’s issue in the front row could already be in New Zealand, with Irish prop Oli Jager currently living in the country and plying his trade with the Crusaders.

Not the start we wanted but there are four huge games to come for this group ☘️ We go again against the @AllBlacks at Eden Park on Saturday. #TeamOfUs | #MABvIRE pic.twitter.com/dPE7GrfU8z — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 29, 2022

Oli Jager could add much-needed depth to Ireland’s squad.

Jager was born in London to an Irish mother and a Dutch father and spent many of his younger years in Kildare, before moving to New Zealand to pursue a career in rugby.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Crusaders, although he has played a crucial role for the club this year, having started in the Super Rugby Pacific final triumph against the Blues.

Jager is a tighthead prop, so Bealham would still need to switch to the less familiar position of loosehead, but Jager would add much needed depth to Andy Farrell’s front row stocks.

Ireland do have an unwritten rule in which they only select players who are contracted to one of the four provinces, although they may just be willing to bend the rules given the current circumstances.

With Jager now out of contract with the Crusaders following the end of the Super Rugby Pacific campaign, it is also possible that he could be signed by one of the provinces ahead of next season, although that is unlikely to happen in the coming weeks.

Jager has said recently that his current goal is to play for the All Blacks, having qualified for New Zealand through residency, although he did also say he would be open to playing for Ireland.

