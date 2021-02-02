Ireland play their opening Six Nations game on Sunday against Wales, in what could be a make or break tournament for Andy Farrell.

Ireland had a decent 2020, steadying the ship after another heartbreaking quarter-final exit in the Rugby World Cup in 2019, but failed to really challenge Europe’s top two teams – England and France. Farrell hasn’t made many surprising selections in his Six Nations squad, with a very familiar-looking side likely to face Wales.

Below is the side we feel should take on Wales to start the year off on the right foot.

Ireland team for Six Nations opener.

Front Row.

Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter.

While Dave Kilcoyne and Tadhg Furlong could be challenging Healy and Porter for their starting positions later on in the tournament, for now, neither man has enough game time under their belt since returning from injury.

The battle for the no. 2 jersey is arguably the most competitive in the Ireland team at the moment, but Kelleher provides more versatility than his rivals Rob Herring and Dave Heffernan.

His lineout throwing was a problem during the autumn campaign, but hopefully the newly-appointed lineout maestro Paul O’Connell can help to improve things in that regard.

Second Row

Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan.

While it looks like Iain Henderson may be fit in time for the Wales game, the Ulster captain hasn’t played since December so starting in a Six Nations opener would be a big ask.

Luckily, Ireland have no shortage of quality locks at the moment. Beirne has been in fantastic form for Munster as of late while Ryan is deservedly one of the first names down on the team sheet.

Back Row

Peter O’Mahony, Will Connors and CJ Stander

Doris has done incredibly well to nail down the no. 8 jersey for Ireland despite being just 22, but has unfortunately ruled out of the game with Wales.

The likely Welsh back row of Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi and Taulupe Faletau will be a constant threat, and Connors chop tackling will be crucial to nullifying their attacking prowess.

Peter O’Mahony will bring his usual grit and lineout prowess to the side, while Stander will provide plenty of carries in what is promising to be a bruising encounter.

Half-backs

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton.

No surprises here as the highly-experienced duo will provide cool heads against a Welsh side that will be desperate to enact revenge on their opponents after a disappointing 2020.

There are some concerns for Sexton after he was taken off as a precautionary measure against Munster, but the Ireland captain should be good to go on Sunday.

Craig Casey deserves to come off the bench to make his international debut where his quick delivery could prove devastating against a tired Welsh defence in the late stages of the game.

Centres

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

Again, no major surprises here as the Leinster duo should continue their long-running partnership at centre for their country.

Bundee Aki has often started for Ireland in recent years but hasn’t had much game time as of late after struggling with a knee injury.

Chris Farrell and Stuart McCloskey have been in fine form for their provinces and are simply unlucky to find themselves competing for such a competitive position.

Back three

Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour and Hugo Keenan.

Despite being 33, Earls still has blistering pace and brings plenty of experience to an otherwise youthful back three.

Larmour only recently returned from injury, having missed all of Ireland’s matches last autumn but showed he is game-ready with a late try against Munster in the recent derby match.

Keenan deserves to get the nod at fullback, as despite having only six international caps he constantly provides a coll head and a safe pair of hands in the back field.

Replacements.

Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne and Shane Daly

Should Kilcoyne and Furlong prove to be match-fit they will provide a massive boost to the back when introduced.

If lineouts are again an issue for Ireland Herring will be on hand to hopefully sort them out.

While Byrne has struggled at international level quick ball may be exactly what he needs to get to grips with test rugby, and Casey will provide exactly that.

