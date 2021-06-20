Ireland sevens international Terry Kennedy produced a moment of magic to put Jordan Conroy over for a try against Samoa in an Olympic qualifier.

Kennedy and Conroy have been in flying form for Ireland at the Olympic Sevens repechage tournament in Monaco, scoring 17 tries between them so far in the tournament.

While Ireland have produced plenty of highlights over the weekend, Kennedy’s offload against Samoa is the pick of the bunch, which helped the men in green secure their position at the top of their pool.

“You cannot do that!” Talk about an #ImpactMoment… The no-look, out-the-back-door pass from @IrishRugby‘s Terry Kennedy just has to be seen to be believed 😮@DHLRugby | #Rugby7s pic.twitter.com/P1GJCRixGC — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 20, 2021

Ireland and France’s routes to the final.

Ireland claimed four comfortable victories against Zimbabwe, Mexico, Tonga and Samoa in their pool to keep their hopes of qualifying for next month’s Olympics in Tokyo alive.

In the other pool, France proved to be easily the strongest side, as they brushed aside Jamaica, Chile and Hong Kong, before claiming a 31-0 victory against Samoa in the semi-final.

Ireland were able to see off Hong Kong in their semi-final, to set up an all-European clash with France to decide the 12th and final team to qualify for this year’s Olympics rugby sevens event.

Just two European sides to feature in the sevens at the Tokyo Olympics.

Either Ireland or France will become just one of two European sides that will feature at this year’s rugby sevens Tokyo Olympics event, along with Great Britain.

Fiji, the USA, New Zealand and South Africa were the first countries to qualify for the Olympics to join host nations Japan, after finishing in the top four in the 2018-19 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Argentina, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Kenya and South Korea all booked their place in Tokyo through regional qualifiers, with the world’s remaining top sides left to battle out it in Monaco for the final place.

The final game between Ireland and France will be played at 6.07 pm Irish time this evening.

