Ireland’s Sene Naoupu announces her retirement from international rugby

Ireland centre Sene Naoupu has announced her retirement from international rugby, having won 48 caps for her adopted country since she made her debut in 2015.

Naoupu won her last cap in a one-point win against Scotland at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast in May, which saw Ireland secure a fourth place finish in this year’s Six Nations.

The New Zealand-born centre first arrived in Ireland in 2009, when her husband George joined Connacht, before making her international debut six years later.

Naoupu has been a key player for Ireland ever since, although she revealed to The Irish Times that she has decided to call time on her international career at the age of 38.

Sene Naoupu calls time on her international career.

“It is surreal. I look back to when we first came to Ireland in 2009 to Galway, I had the privilege of moving to Ireland as a supportive rugby wife and I never expected years later to be a rugby international,” Naoupu said.

“I’ve been involved in the national programme for the last 10 years and I’ve given all I can. Like the other girls I’ve dedicated my heart and soul to serve the team in the green jersey and I consider it a privilege that I get to retire on my own terms.

“I’m at peace to evolve away from the international stage as a player, knowing I gave it everything I had. I want to acknowledge the giants of Irish rugby whose shoulders we stood on, I got to play alongside some of those Irish rugby legends.”

Sene Naoupu marks her 36th birthday by scoring the second try of the game in Donnybrook. #IREvSCO rterugby pic.twitter.com/x1n6YZYzWy — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 2, 2020

A great career in green.

Naoupu won a Six Nations title with Ireland in her first year in the green jersey, and also played for her adopted country at the 2017 Rugby World Cup.

The powerful centre has played for Galwegians and Old Belvedere at club level, while she has played for Leinster at provincial level.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Sene Naoupu