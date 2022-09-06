Ireland at Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: TV details and kick off times

Ireland’s men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 campaigns will kick off this Friday at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa.

After impressive showings in the World Rugby Sevens Series from Ireland’s men’s and women’s teams, hopes will be high for this weekend’s World Cup in Cape Town.

Ireland’s men finished in fifth place in the overall standings of the World Series, while the women finished in fourth place, with both sides picking up first-ever silver medals in individual legs of the series.

Both will be hoping they can pull off similar feats this weekend, as Ireland’s men’s and women’s teams look to further establish themselves as significant powers in rugby sevens.

Tournament format.

The men’s tournament will feature 24 teams, while the women’s format features 16 teams. A straight knockout format is being used in both, unlike the group stage format which is used in the World Series and at the Olympics.

Ireland play the opening match of the men’s tournament against Portugal in the preliminary round, which features 16 of the countries competing, while eight teams will play for the first time in the round of 16.

If Ireland win their opening match against Portugal, they will play England in the Championship Cup round of 16. Should Ireland lose against Portugal, they will play in the Bowl, which will decide the 17th best team at the tournament.

All teams will play several games over the weekend, with places 1st to 24th to all be decided by play-off matches.

The women’s tournament follows a similar format, albeit with 16 teams rather than 24.

Ireland will play Brazil in the round of 16, and should they win they they will play the winner of New Zealand vs Colombia in the Championship Cup quarter-finals. If Ireland lose, they will play in the Challenge Trophy, which will decide the 9th best team.

As with the men’s tournament, all teams will play several games over the weekend, with places 1st to 16th to be decided through play-off matches.

You can watch all of our matches from #RWC7s in Cape Town this weekend live on the RTÉ Player! 🇿🇦 All the @WorldRugby7s broadcast info is available here ⬇️#Ireland7s | @TritonLake — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 6, 2022

Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 campaigns: How can I watch the games live on TV?

All of Ireland’s men’s and women’s matches over the weekend can be watched on the RTE Player.

Ireland’s men’s team play Portugal at 7.45am Irish time on Friday, September 9th in the preliminary round. Ireland’s women’s team play Brazil at 12.45 pm on Friday, September 9th in the round of 16.

When both teams will be playing next will be decided by the result from the opening games. If Ireland’s men beat Portugal they will face England at 1.39pm in the Championship Cup round of 16 on Friday, September 9th.

If Ireland’s women beat Brazil they will play either New Zealand or Colombia at 7.05pm on Saturday, September 10th in the Championship Cup quarter-final.

The women’s Championship Cup final takes place at 7.17pm on Sunday, September 11th, while the men’s Championship Cup final takes place at 7.54pm the same day.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Rugby World Cup Sevens