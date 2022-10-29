Ireland rugby league boss fumes over ‘dog shot’ in loss to New Zealand

Ireland rugby league head coach Ged Corcoran was furious with a high tackle from New Zealand’s Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.

New Zealand ran out as comfortable winners against Ireland in their Rugby League World Cup encounter, as the Kiwis notched a 48-10 victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

For Ireland, the World Cup campaign is all but over, as the Wolfhounds need Jamaica to snatch an unlikely victory against Michael Cheika’s Lebanon to qualify for the last eight.

Disappointment was the over riding emotion for Ireland after the defeat, although there was also a fair bit of anger, as a high tackle from Waerea-Hargreaves ended Dan Norman’s night but only resulted in a sin binning for the New Zealander.

Ged Corcoran was speaking after the game and was in disbelief that the referee deemed that a red card was not warranted for Waerea-Hargreaves’ dangerous tackle.

Ged Corcoran on Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ high tackle.

“I’ve got to be careful with what I say but I’m really disappointed with that dog shot,” Corcoran said.

“I’ve lost two bodies this week, two influential players for us, on a misdemeanour charge, which we challenged but were unsuccessful.

“For me, [Hargreaves’ tackle] is a game changer. They had enough tonight for me. My boys turned up. It’s just hard. It’s a hard one to swallow, I need to look at that and review it. But that would have been a game changer for us.

“100 per cent [Hargreaves should have got a red]. It’s a clear shot at the head, never mind the neck. It’s a reckless challenge, it’s a clean shot. He’s ended his night, he ended his debut.

“The kid has dreamt of this from when he was a child. To end your debut like that, there’s nothing worse is there?”

🇳🇿☘️ New Zealand showed what they’re capable of with a 10-try victory over Ireland in Leeds last night. It was a must-win game for the Wolfhounds, who now have to hope for a Jamaica win over Lebanon to stand a chance of qualification.#RLWC2021 pic.twitter.com/cDLmX1fJei — Rugby League World Cup 2021 (@RLWC2021) October 29, 2022

The Kiwi enforcer could yet be banned.

Waerea-Hargreaves avoided a red card on the night, although the New Zealander could still receive a suspension which could keep him out of the remainder of the World Cup.

The 33-year-old had only returned from a three-match ban to face Ireland, after being punished for a dangerous hit in an NRL play-off, and he could be set for another spell on the sidelines.

Read More About: ireland rugby, rugby league world cup