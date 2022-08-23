Ireland rise in women’s World Rugby Rankings after big win in Japan

Ireland have risen to sixth place in the women’s World Rugby Rankings after they claimed a 57-22 win against Japan in Shizuoka.

A young and inexperienced Ireland side got off to a dreadful start against Japan, as the home team led 15-0 after just 11 minutes at Shizuoka Stadium.

Greg McWilliams’ side came to life in the 17th minute through a try from Neve Jones, and led 19-15 at half time thanks to two more tries before the break.

Ireland picked up where they left off in the second half as they continued to dominate the encounter, and ultimately won by a margin of 35 points to win the first of two tests against Japan.

As a result of the win, Ireland have edged in front of Italy, who were not in action at the weekend, into sixth place.

South Africa overtake Spain.

South Africa have also risen in the rankings after they beat Spain on home soil in the second of two test matches. The hosts proved to be too strong for their visitors as they claimed a 37-14 victory.

Saturday’s win, as well as South Africa’s 44-5 win against Spain the previous weekend, has seen them leapfrog the same side into 11th place in the rankings.

New Zealand and Australia were also in action at the weekend, with the former claiming a one-sided 52-5 victory against their Trans-Tasman rivals in Christchurch.

As New Zealand are ranked significantly higher than Australia, neither side has changed position in the rankings, as the Black Ferns remain in second place while the Wallaroos remain in eighth.

🔥 We’ll be spending the rest of the day watching this try over and over again…#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt pic.twitter.com/dY0MZ39n9J — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 20, 2022

Check out the top 15 in the women’s World Rugby Rankings below.

1. England (N/C) – 96.78

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 89.57

3. France (N/C) – 87.91

4. Canada (N/C) – 87.17

5. USA (N/C) – 77.64

6. Ireland (+1) – 76.73

7. Italy (-1) – 76.69

8. Australia (N/C) – 75.68

9. Wales (N/C) – 72.53

10. Scotland (N/C) – 71.93

11. South Africa (+1) – 68.50

12. Spain (-1) – 68.47

13. Japan (N/C) – 65.61

14. Russia (N/C) – 61.10

15. Kazakhstan (N/C) – 58.45

