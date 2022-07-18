Ireland rise to the top of the World Rugby Rankings

Ireland have risen to first place in the World Rugby Rankings after claiming a test series victory against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

The men in green were ranked in second place last week, although a second consecutive win against New Zealand has seen Ireland leap frog France, who were not in action at the weekend.

New Zealand have remained in fourth place, their lowest-ever ranking, although fifth-placed England have edged closer to the All Blacks after they narrowly defeated Australia in Sydney.

Ireland and France are the only teams to have changed positions in the top 10 of the rankings, with Australia, Scotland and Wales all retaining their positions, despite respective losses to England, Argentina and South Africa.

Plenty of movement outside the top 10.

There is no shortage of positional changes outside of the top 10, with Samoa the big winners, as they rise from 13th to 11th place after beating Fiji and winning the Pacific Nations Cup in doing so.

Fiji have dropped one place to 12th as a result, while Georgia have dropped from 12th to 13th, despite claiming a win against Portugal on Saturday.

In perhaps the biggest upset of the weekend, Chile beat the USA in a two-legged play-off to qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the very first time.

Los Condores suffered a one-point defeat to the United States in the first leg on home soil in Santiago, although they beat the Americans by two points in the second leg in Colorado to win by the smallest of margins.

Chile have risen from 24th to 22nd place in the rankings as a result, while the USA have dropped from 17th to 19th place. The Eagles have one last chance to qualify for next year’s World Cup when they play in the final qualification tournament in November.

Uruguay finished off a great weekend for South American rugby when they beat Romania in Montevideo on Sunday, which has seen Los Teros rise from 20th to 18th in the rankings, while the Romanians drop from 17th to 16th.

A special day in Denver as @chilerugby created their own piece of rugby history 🇨🇱#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/L00ti541d9 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) July 17, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. Ireland (+1) – 90.03

2. France (-1) – 89.41

3. South Africa (N/C) – 88.61

4. New Zealand (N/C) – 86.93

5. England (N/C) – 86.25

6. Australia (N/C) – 82.17

7. Scotland (N/C) – 81.93

8. Wales (N/C) – 81.28

9. Argentina (N/C) – 80.45

10. Japan (N/C) – 77.74

11. Samoa (+2) – 75.75

12. Fiji (-1) – 75.08

13. Georgia (-1) – 74.51

14. Italy (N/C) – 73.29

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (+2) – 67.10

17. Romania (-1) – 66.33

18. Uruguay (+2) – 65.97

19. USA (-2) – 65.17

20. Portugal (-1) – 65.08

