IRFU release new Ireland home and purple alternate jerseys

The IRFU have released Ireland’s home and purple alternative jerseys for both the men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming season.

The kits, which have once again been made by Canterbury, will be worn throughout the 2021/22 season and will be worn for the first time in Ireland’s test matches this November.

The home kit is nice albeit not particularly exciting. The jersey has a white trim once more, in a change from the last home jersey which featured a black trim.

The men’s and women’s jerseys have some slight differences, most notably the design on the shoulders/arms.

The men in green could be playing in purple this November.

The alternate kit is more likely to spark some discussion. The jersey is primarily purple, with some black also featuring on the front of the jersey. The shorts to go along with the jersey are black.

Believe it or not, it’s not the first time that Ireland have had a purple alternate jersey, as the IRFU last released a kit featuring the somewhat nontraditional colour back in 2016.

Irish rugby seems to have a certain fondness for the colour, as both Leinster and Ulster have had purple alternate jerseys in recent years.

Ireland have avoided their traditional white alternate kit in recent years.

Ireland have opted for a primarily white jersey in their alternative kit for much of their history, but they have avoided the traditional colour more often than not in recent years.

Black has been chosen as the primary colour in Ireland’s alternate kit on three separate occasion over the last 10 years, while purple has featured twice in that same span of time.

Ireland did play Italy in a primarily white jersey in a Rugby World Cup warm-up match in 2019, but even then black featured heavily in that kit.

While purple may not be the first colour that comes to mind when thinking of Ireland, it is a rather unique choice for an alternate jersey, which does make kit clashes less likely at least.

