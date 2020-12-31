Ireland international John Ryan has explained how he is being “extra cautious” when it comes to coronavirus as he suffers from ulcerative colitis.

The Munster prop has had to manage the inflammatory bowel syndrome throughout his rugby career and was informed at the start of the pandemic that he was in a vulnerable category.

Ryan, who came of the bench in Ireland’s last outing against Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup, revealed that his doctor told him to consider whether to return to rugby.

🎥 VIDEO | Press Pass “It’s going to be a big game this weekend, Ulster are in great form at the moment.” Hear from the Munster camp ahead of #ULSvMUN in the #GuinnessPRO14 on Saturday ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 31, 2020

“I would be one of those at-risk people. I was told by my doctor at the start and as we were just getting back into things to be careful and to possibly not go back so soon.

“But I just came back when everyone did and took those extra precautions. I made sure that I was surrounded by people I could trust, like my family,” Ryan explained.

Ireland has seen a significant increase in positive cases of the virus over the last few weeks, but Ryan was confident that Munster were taking all necessary precautions to protect players from being infected.

“People can get complacent around the place. But we are pretty safe around here and hopefully it stays that way. Going forward, hopefully we don’t have to risk assess as much in the next few months,” Ryan commented.



The 32-year old made two appearances for Ireland during the autumn campaign, but Ryan admitted that he intended on getting more game time for both his country and province.

“I made a goal in lockdown to work hard, to get back into the Irish set-up. I got in, felt like I’d all the momentum but that it was just stopped in its tracks by not getting a nod.

“I only got in for the last two games against Georgia and Scotland so it was stalled a bit. I’ve come back now and got the two games with Munster – coming off the bench which I don’t particularly enjoy – but I just need to build that momentum again and do better next time,” Ryan said.

