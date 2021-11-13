Ireland players ratings after another sensational win against the All Blacks

Ireland were absolutely brilliant in all areas of the pitch today, as they claimed a deserved third win against the All Blacks in five matches.

Expectations were high after a sensational performance against Japan the previous week, but Ireland upped the intensity while keeping their attacking shape to keep New Zealand on the back foot for the vast majority of the match.

Check out our Ireland player ratings after another performance against the All Blacks that will live long in the memory.

15. Hugo Keenan: 9

Executed everything he did in the match brilliantly, including a lovely pass to put Lowe in for Ireland’s first try. He was imperious in the air as always, and is so composed it looks as if he has been playing test rugby for 10 years, not one.

14. Andrew Conway: 8

He was relentless in chasing down Sevu Reece all day, and kept All Blacks defenders guessing when he had the ball. He was good in the air as well, and has shown he deserves to start for Ireland going forward.

13. Garry Ringrose: 10

The Leinster centre was simply exceptional, constantly making half breaks with the ball in hand while also making some crucial tackles. He easily could have been named as man of the match but that gong went to Doris.

12. Bundee Aki: 8

Plenty of strong carries as always from then Connacht stalwart, while he also gave a great pass to Keenan in the build up to Lowe’s early try. Didn’t actually have a huge amount to do in defence but tackled well when needed.

11. James Lowe: 9

The New Zealand-born winger was impressive in attack as always, doing well to finish his try, but it was his defensive effort that was particularly impressive. He made a few crucial tackles, and showed that he is now undoubtedly up to the standard in test rugby.

10. Johnny Sexton: 8

The Ireland captain again marshalled his side in attack brilliantly and made a few clever tactical kicks. His place kicking wasn’t at his best, but he certainly showed he is still a world class fly-half.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 9

A couple of weeks ago very few would have guessed he would start against the All Blacks, but he was brilliant against the country of his birth. He again provided Ireland with very quick ball and also made a couple of excellent kicks, including a 50:22.

8. Jack Conan: 8

The Lions number eight was exceptional again going forward, making almost 40 metres from 11 carries against what was a ferocious defensive effort from New Zealand.

7. Josh Van der Flier: 7

Made a few nice carries although he was forced backwards by monstrous tackles on a couple of occasions too. He wasn’t a standout performer for Ireland but still put in a solid 60 minute performance all the same.

6. Caelan Doris: 10

The deserved man off the match, Doris put in the performance of his relatively short career against the world’s number one side. He was excellent in defence, making a few crucial choke tackles, while his attacking performance was summed up by his brilliant break and try.

5. James Ryan: 8

The Leinster lock was crucial to Ireland’s line out again, while he made plenty of tough carries into the brick wall that was New Zealand’s defence. He has put a disappointing summer well and truly behind him.

4. Iain Henderson: 7

The Ulster captain has played very little rugby since returning from the Lions tour, but he was well able to stay with the pace of the game. He was solid if not spectacular for 47 minutes before being replaced by Tadhg Beirne.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 8

Looked to just about get the upper hand at scrum time, while he made plenty of big carries. He was unlucky to have his try ruled out, although he was also largely at fault for New Zealand’s first try.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 8

Showed great strength to score his try, making 13 carries in less than 60 minutes. His line out throwing was pretty good aside from an early poor throw, and has now firmly established himself as Ireland’s first-choice hooker.

1. Andrew Porter: 9

A massive 75 minute shift from Porter, in a position that he has only played one test match in before today. For a man of his size he has great stamina, and can expect to start for Ireland for years to come.

Replacements: 8

Ireland were in control of the game by the time Andy Farrell introduced most of his replacements, but they did very well to add to their team’s effort by turning the screw early on. Peter O’Mahony was particularly impressive, winning a crucial turnover penalty, while Joey Carbery slotted three penalties that secured the win for his country.

