Player ratings as brave 14-man Ireland come up just short

It was a brave performance from Ireland after losing a man after 15 minutes but the men in green ultimately couldn’t see the game out.

Despite the loss, Ireland played very well overall and should be commended for their performance.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

Very solid in all aspects of the game as usual. Dealt brilliantly with all balls kicked to him and offered plenty in attack from deep.

14. Keith Earls: 5

Not the Munster winger’s finest day for Ireland. Was mostly quiet but made a number of mistakes when called upon.

13. Garry Ringrose: 8

Was outshone by his centre partner but Ringrose was still excellent. Started the game quiet enough but improved as the game progressed.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 9

One of Henshaw’s best games for Ireland. Ran a brilliant line to set up Beirne’s try in the first half and was absolutely tireless in the latter stages of the game.

11. James Lowe: 7

Solid carrying and some great clearances from his might left boot. His defensive positioning, however, leaves Ireland open at times and needs to be addressed.

10. Johnny Sexton: 7

Controlled the game well and made some decent incisive runs too. Made one crucial missed kick to touch, although not nearly as egregious as Byrne’s in the final act. Is surely a doubt for France after his head injury.

9. Conor Murray: 8

Arguably Murray’s best games for his country in some time. The harsher policing of wasting time at the ruck actually seems to have helped him as he is now shifting the ball much quicker.

8. CJ Stander: 8

Strong carries all day in another tireless effort from the Munster stalwart. Bumping off Taulupe Faletau will make a fine addition to the back-rowers career highlights.

7. Josh van der Flier: 7

Plenty of tackles and carries as usual from the Leinster man and played an important role in Beirne’s try. Did enough to warrant his selection in a very competitive back row.

6. Peter O’Mahony: 2

Was playing fine until he was sent off for a dangerous clear out in the 14th minute. An Ireland victory would have been more than likely had he not been shown a red card.

5. James Ryan: 7

Made a great lineout steal and was busy as usual in the loose but came off for a head injury in the 25th minute.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 9

Marginally beats Henshaw as Ireland’s best player. Beirne simply did it all for his country today and was wrongly penalised for a penalty late on in the game that gave Wales three points.

3. Andrew Porter: 8

Another excellent performance from Porter who now has considerable competition in the form of the returning Tadhg Furlong. However, Porter deserves to start against France.

2. Rob Herring: 7

The lineout functioned better than it has in quite a while and Herring deserves plenty of praise for that. Doesn’t offer quite as much as Kelleher in the loose but impressed nonetheless.

1. Cian Healy: 7

Made a crucial clear out for Beirne’s try and did plenty in the loose as usual. The scrum held up well although they didn’t manage to get the better of the Welsh front row.

Replacements: 6

Henderson did extremely well from early while Kelleher also added plenty in the loose. However, Burns was poor overall and scuppered a late chance to win the game with his missed kick to touch.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Player ratings, Six Nations, wales rugby