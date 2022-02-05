Ireland player ratings as Wales suffer heavy defeat in Dublin

It wasn’t perfect, but Ireland can be very happy with securing a bonus-point victory against reigning Six Nations champions Wales.

Ireland didn’t make the most of their chances in the first half, but within the first 10 minutes of the second half the game was over as a contest as the men in green proved to be far too strong for Wales.

Wales certainly weren’t at their best, as they only scored thanks to a silly offload late on, but head coach Andy Farrell will be largely pleased with how his players performed regardless.

Check out our Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 7

He wasn’t massively involved in attack, apart from that one excellent offload he gave to van der Flier, but he was solid as always under the high ball and made a few good clearance kicks.

14. Andrew Conway: 9

Took a couple of balls fantastically in the air and was a constant nuisance for Wales’ defence. He took his first try brilliantly after having to stop to gather the ball, and took his second try with ease.

13. Garry Ringrose: 8

The Leinster centre gave Josh Adams plenty to worry about in defence, on the Welshman’s first game at outside centre in international rugby. He showed great pace to score his try and secure the bonus point for Ireland.

12. Bundee Aki: 8

He drifted out of the game a little bit in the second half but the Connacht man was one of Ireland’s best players in the first 40. He is well known for his powerful carries but he’s also well able to throw good passes too.

11. Mack Hansen: 9

Looked right at home from the very start, as he burst down the wing, before giving a good pass to Aki for Ireland’s first try. He came looking for work off his wing on plenty of occasions and almost always made plenty of ground.

10. Johnny Sexton: 8

He missed a couple of kicks early on, but overall it was another assured performance from Ireland’s general. He was the oldest man on the pitch but he put his body on the line plenty of times to keep the Welsh defence guessing.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 6

The Leinster scrum-half was quite poor at times in the first-half, as he made a couple of bad passes and aimless kicks. He did improve in the second half, but he’ll need to be better against France next week if he starts.

8. Jack Conan: 7

Nothing spectacular from Conan today but he can be happy with his efforts. Didn’t find himself in much space on any occasion but he carried hard and also made five tackles in a solid 50 minute shift.

7. Josh van der Flier: 9

It was a massive defensive effort from the flanker, as he made 16 tackles in a game where Ireland dominated possession. He also made a great break which ultimately resulted in a try, as he continues to excel for both country and province.

6. Caelan Doris: 8

The Mayo man didn’t stand out as much as he often does in attack, although he got through plenty of defensive work in making 11 tackles. He played an important role as always in an outstanding Irish pack.

5. James Ryan: 7

Ryan did everything that was asked of him, as he marshalled the line out well and stayed busy in defence. He isn’t the most powerful ball carrier in the Irish team although he rarely lets his side down.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 7

The Munster lock had a busy afternoon doing the unseen work and ran a good line late on and almost got over for a try. He threw a silly offload from the ground to hand Taine Basham Wales’ only try, but he had a good day overall.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 7

Furlung being replaced after 50 minutes is a sign of how dominant Ireland were, although the Wexford man wasn’t at his absolute best today. Still, he got the upper hand in the scrum and made a couple of powerful carries.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 7

His line out throwing wasn’t always perfect but Kelleher carried well into what was an inexperienced Welsh pack. Not his best day in a green shirt but he will be primed and ready for the game against France in Paris.

1. Andrew Porter: 8

The best performer in the front row, Porter’s switch back to loosehead has gone perfectly to plan. He tackled well and won two turnovers on a day where Ireland’s forwards were truly dominant.

Replacements: 7

Although Ireland didn’t manage to score in the last 20 minutes, and conceded a try, the bench did well to close things out. Peter O’Mahony won a turnover off the bench, as always, while Conor Murray looked sharp, making a nice break late on.

