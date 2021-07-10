Ireland player ratings as the men in green run rampant against the USA

The USA proved to be no match for Ireland as the hosts ran rampant at the Aviva Stadium to cap off a successful summer series for Andy Farrell’s side.

Ireland had to defend desperately in the first 15 minutes of the games, but after that it was one-way traffic as the men in green ran in 10 tries against the Americans.

Check out our Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

Showed good patience to put Kelleher in for the hooker’s second try, while he reminded fans of his electric pace when he chased down a kick for his own try.

14. Robert Baloucoune: 9

His first try for Ireland will be remembered for a long time to come, and while he only scored the one in the end he looked dangerous every time he got his hands on the ball.

13. James Hume: 7

Hume wasn’t originally selected in Andy Farrell’s squad for the summer, but the youngster looked right at home in an Ireland side that ran rampant at the Aviva Stadium.

12. Stuart McCloskey: 7

The Ulsterman didn’t stand out in a rampant Irish performance but he didn’t put a foot wrong and did well to score his try after a lovely offload from Robert Baloucoune.

11. Andrew Conway: 8

He only played in the first half but Munster man made plenty of impact in 40 minutes. While he didn’t score a try himself he was crucial in the build up for a couple of scores.

10. Joey Carbery: 8

The 25-year-old was able to show off his attacking abilities against a poor American effort, pulling the strings excellently in his 50-minute shift.

9. Craig Casey: 8

Casey gave fast ball all evening and kept the pace of the game far too high for the American defence, which looked sluggish at the best of times.

8. Gavin Coombes: 8

Coombes was Ireland’s best defensive player on the day, although we didn’t see as many powerful carries as we normally do from the Munster youngster. Still, he showed good strength to score his try late on.

7. Nick Timoney: 6

The Ulsterman did well to score his try in the first half from the maul, but didn’t quite have the impact on the game that his fellow back row partners did.

6. Caelan Doris: 7

Made a good poach early on when the USA were in the ascendancy and made plenty of carries. He does need to work on his offloads a bit though, as he threw the ball a mile forward on one occasion for the second game in a row.

5. James Ryan: 7

The Ireland captain is better suited to close, intense matches, but he marshalled the lineout well and did everything that was needed of him in an easy run out for his side.

4. Ryan Baird: 6

The Leinster lock looks set to be a star for the future, but surprisingly, he didn’t quite get into the flow of things against the USA after a great performance off the bench against Japan.

3. Tom O’Toole: 6

While he didn’t stand out at the Aviva Stadium, the young prop did all that was asked of him on his debut, and showed off his passing abilities on a number of occasions.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 9

The Leinster hooker proved to be far too much for the American defence to handle, as he scored four tries in just 54 minutes before he was replaced by Dave Heffernan.

1. Dave Kilcoyne: 7

The experienced prop was uncharacteristically quiet against Japan last week, but he returned to form with a number of powerful carries which knocked back the American defenders.

Replacements: 7

Ireland’s replacements had little to do by the time they were introduced after the men in green dominated after an early period of pressure from the USA, but they kept the pressure firmly on the visitors in the one-sided encounter.

