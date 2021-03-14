Ireland player ratings after a mixed performance against Scotland

Ireland have clinched their second win of the 2021 Six Nations Championship, but made life a lot harder than it needed to be against Scotland.

While they can be largely happy with the 27-24 win, Ireland will need to improve if they are to beat England in Dublin next week. Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

Ireland player ratings.

15. Hugo Keenan: 6

Very solid under the high ball as always but was at fault along with James Lowe for Huw Jones’ try. Still, Keenan is undoubtedly Ireland’s best fullback despite having only made his debut last October.

14. Keith Earls: 7

The veteran’s best performance for Ireland in a while. Earls tirelessly chased down box kicks and defended well. He didn’t have a huge amount of opportunities with the ball in hand but played well overall.

13. Garry Ringrose: 6

Some good carries but the Leinster centre was quiet enough against Scotland. Ringrose is arguably Ireland’s best attacking backline player but just wasn’t given enough space today.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 7

Henshaw did very well to knock the ball back off Sexton’s garryowen which eventually led to his own try after an opportunistic cross-field kick. His great tackle on van der Merwe was just one of several excellent defensive plays.

11. James Lowe: 3

Lowe made some good attacking plays but he just isn’t good enough defensively for test rugby. Lowe was jogging along for Russell’s try before making an absolutely horrendous tackle attempt on Huw Jones for Scotland’s second try. An awful pass before coming off summed up his performance.

10. Johnny Sexton: 8

Controlled the game well and put in seven tackles in a bus defensive day for the Ireland captain. Showed great confidence and skill to notch the game-winning kick with only a few minutes left.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 6

Pretty good game from the scrum-half who has clearly earned Andy Farrell’s confidence. He did kick too much however and presented Scotland with opportunities on a couple of occasions.

8. CJ Stander: 7

Plenty of carries and tackles as always in another textbook Stander performance. Nothing outstanding today but the Munster man is an incredibly reliable performer for Ireland.

7. Will Connors: 8

He made a fantastic try-saving tackle on Van der Merwe although Scotland did score a try through Hamish Watson soon afterwards. Connors has no real flaws and looks set to continue as Ireland’s starting blindside flanker.

6. Tadhg Beirne: 8

Made a couple of great steals in the ruck and showed great power to get over for Ireland’s second try. Beirne has done incredibly well at blindside flanker in the absence of Peter O’Mahony and Caelan Doris.

5. James Ryan: 6

Stole the ball a couple of times from Scottish lineouts but was a little more quiet than usual in the loose. Solid performance overall but by no means his best day in green.

4. Iain Henderson: 8

The Ulsterman made a whopping 21 tackles today in a physically exhausting encounter at Murrayfield. Didn’t make too many big carries but did more than enough in defence to make up for it.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 7

Two great sidesteps from the big man in a surprising show of nimble footwork. The Wexford man was impressive overall, although the Scotland scrum did get the upper hand on a couple of occasions.

2. Rob Herring: 5

The lineout certainly functioned better than Scotland’s but Herring was quiet in open-field play. Didn’t do much wrong but didn’t do enough to nail down the starting number two jersey either.

1. Cian Healy: 5

Was bested by the Scottish front row and didn’t make too many carries or tackles. Healy has a lot of credit in the bank but it wasn’t his finest day.

Ireland player ratings: Replacements: 6

Ryan Baird made a crucial charge down on Ali Price which resulted in Sexton’s game-winning penalty. Otherwise, the replacements didn’t make a huge impact, as Ireland were second-best in the closing stages of the game, despite the late winner.

