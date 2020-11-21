Despite having an enormous amount of possession and territory Ireland were unable to break down the English defence until it was too late.

While Ireland gave a slightly better account of themselves than the last time they visited Twickenham they still came up well short in the end.

Check out our player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 6

The Leinster man was put under enormous pressure all day and by and large did well. However, his kicking failed to exert that same pressure on his opposite man and rarely looked threatening in attack.

14. Keith Earls: 6

Made a nice break 30 minutes in which almost resulted in a try but should have passed to Farrell in that same attack. Not a bad day at the office but didn’t have much of an impact on the game.

13. Chris Farrell: 5

He missed a tackle on Johnny May which resulted in an exceptional individual try from the England winger. Made a few decent carries but was largely unsuccessful against the bulletproof opposition defence.

12. Bundee Aki: 4

While he didn’t do much wrong the Connacht centre never really got to grips with the game. Arguably his most inconspicuous performance in an Irish jersey.

11. James Lowe: 8

Ireland’s best player on the day. Lowe was the only player who regularly made ground against the ferocious English defence. Made a number of excellent kicks too, despite it not exactly being his forte.

10. Ross Byrne: 6

He’ll be much happier with today than with the horror show which saw Ireland lose by 42 points in Twickenham last summer. However, he struggled to control the game and failed to find any gaps in the English defence.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 4

Not a good day out for the Leinster scrum-half. While he does get the ball out of the ruck quickly, Gibson-Park was caught in possession far too many times and was simply gobbled up by England’s back row.

8. Caelan Doris: 6

The young man made a huge amount of carries but was often manhandled by the monstrous English defensive effort. Made a nuisance of himself at ruck time but couldn’t stop the likes of Underhill and Curry from poaching Irish ball.

7. Peter O’Mahony: 7

The Munster captain had another good outing only a few weeks after it seemed like he had lost his place in the Irish starting 15. Still, struggled to make much ground in attack along with the rest of the pack.

6. CJ Stander: 5

The often devastating ball-carrier was fairly anonymous today. He usually provides plenty of go forward ball but had little to no success today.

5. James Ryan: 6

It was always going to be a tough outing for the first-time captain. He was busy in the loose as usual but was beaten in the lineout on a number of occasions.

4. Quinn Roux: 5

The South African-born lock just never managed to impose himself physically on the game. In fairness to him though, every in the Irish pack struggled in that regard.

3. Andrew Porter: 7

Put in a long shift in an extremely physical encounter. The scrum held up quite well and he carried well enough into the white brick wall.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 4

While he played well enough in the loose, the hooker had a day to forget at lineout time. A number of poor throws resulted in Ireland losing the ball at precious try-scoring opportunities.

1. Cian Healy: 5

Managed ti withstand the English scrum well enough with Porter but failed to make much of an impact. Healy was just another typicaly bruising ball carrier kept quiet by the English defence.

Replacements: 7

Things improved late on in the game and the bench deserves most of the praise for that. Conor Murray calmed things down at the base of the ruck while Herring largely sorted out the lineout. Billy Burns and Jacob Stockdale combined excellently for Ireland’s only try.

