Player ratings as Ireland get the job done in thrilling encounter against Japan

It was far from perfect but Andy Farrell will be happy with his weakened Ireland side overcoming a talented Japanese outfit.

It was a scrappy enough game at times as both Ireland and Japan went out to entertain in a fast-paced, frenetic encounter which will have thrilled neutrals.

Check out our Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 7

Solid as always under the high ball and he looked dangerous with the ball in hand. Provided a cool head in a team with plenty of players with little test match experience under their belts.

14. Jordan Larmour: 6

Had some nice involvements in the game before coming off with an injury after 30 minutes but didn’t stand out in a scrappy first half from Ireland.

13. Chris Farrell: 7

Took his try well, putting in a nice step before contact to get him over the line. Made a couple of decent carries and did well in defence alongside McCloskey before coming off early in the second half with a head injury.

12. Stuart McCloskey: 7

Did well to stay in play for his try after a lovely offload from O’Mahony and made plenty of strong carries throughout the game. He should be largely happy with his performance.

11. Jacob Stockdale: 6

Stockdale was very quiet in the first half but the Ulsterman wasn’t given many opportunities. He took his try well in the second half but he can largely thank Gibson-Park for finding him on the wing.

10. Joey Carbery: 6

Carbery kicked impressively off the tee and made a couple of clever kicks from hand to put the Japanese under pressure. Nothing spectacular from the Munster fly-half but he was solid overall.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 8

Put in a lovely long pass to Stockdale to put the Ulster winger in for his try on the wing and made good decisions all game, making darting runs on a few occasions.

8. Caelan Doris: 7

Made lots of carries but didn’t look after the ball enough on a couple of occasions. Nonetheless, the Mayo man will be happy with his first game for Ireland this year.

7. Josh van der Flier: 8

Busy in defence as always and made a number of good powerful carries, which isn’t normally his area of strength. Deserving of the man of the match award.

6. Peter O’Mahony: 8

Gave a lovely offload to Stuart McCloskey to put the Ulsterman in for his try in the first half. Played a big part in the lineout’s improvement in the second half and made plenty of good carries and tackles.

5. James Ryan: 6

A decent performance from the Ireland captain but certainly not one of his best days. Ryan looked a little bit off, which could be as a result of the adductor injury he suffered in training last week.

4. Ultan Dillane: 6

He failed to take the ball from the restart on two occasions which provided Japan with great attacking opportunities in Ireland’s 22. However, he did make 10 tackles and made a few strong carries.

3. Finlay Bealham: 7

Showed good strength to get over for his try and played his role in a scrum that held up for the most part. Stayed busy enough in defence for his 58 minutes on the pitch.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 7

A few of his lineout throws went astray in the first half but the Leinster hooker improved in that area in the second half. As always Kelleher made loads of powerful carries.

1. Dave Kilcoyne: 5

The Munster prop is normally excellent but he didn’t have much of an impact on the game today. The scrum held up well enough but Kilcoyne rarely got his hands on the ball.

Replacements: 8

Ireland’s replacements in the second half arguably made the difference in the end, as the home side turned the screw in the second half. Ryan Baird was particularly impressive and deserves to start against the USA next weekend.

