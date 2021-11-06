Ireland player ratings as the men in purple put Japan to the sword

Ireland were simply dominant in every facet of play against Japan, as they ran in nine tries to subject their opponents to a 60-5 defeat.

Andy Farrell will be delighted with how Ireland played, as his players executed an exciting, fast-paced attacking game plan which featured countless offloads to near perfection.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below from a very positive performance against Japan.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

Keenan pulled off an excellent pass to put Conway in for his second try and was excellent in the air. He didn’t have as many opportunities to attack as his fellow backs but did everything that was asked of him and more.

14. Andrew Conway: 9

The Munster winger was brilliant in the air, finished all three of his tries very well and came incredibly close to scoring another after chasing down his own kick. He wasn’t quite as involved in the second half but he was excellent nonetheless.

13. Garry Ringrose: 8

He made a couple of great tackles and did very well to pick, go and offload for Gibson-Park’s try. Showed great power, which is not exactly his forte, for his own try.

12. Bundee Aki: 8

The Connacht stalwart made plenty of strong carries in the middle of the pitch and showed nice footwork to finish off his try. Himself and Ringrose combined well in defence to keep Japan at bay.

11. James Lowe: 8

Absolutely terrorised Japan’s defenders all day long. He started off Ireland’s scoring spree and made more than 100 metres in the first half alone. Lowe has always been praised for his attacking abilities and criticised for his defence, and he made no errors in that aspect today, although he didn’t have much defending to do.

10. Johnny Sexton: 9

He made a couple of small mistakes in the opening couple of minutes but Sexton was brilliant in marshalling Ireland’s outstanding attack for the 60 minutes he played. He narrowly missed two kicks from very difficult angles but his place kicking was top notch.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 9

Some eyebrows were raised over Gibson-Park’s inclusion in the starting team but he silenced his doubters today. He was very quick at getting the ball out from the ruck and ran some nice support lines, which earned him a well-deserved try.

8. Jack Conan: 9

He didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet, but Conan put in a tireless performance, with 15 carries, beating five Japanese defenders. The Wicklow man showed just how good he is for the Lions and he has continued his fine form.

7. Josh van der Flier: 8

The Leinster flanker is normally imperious in defence, but as he didn’t have much to tackling to do in his 50-minute stint today, he had plenty of time to show what he can do in attack. He carried well and made some nice passes in an incredibly fluid Irish performance.

6. Caelan Doris: 8

So often a brilliant ball carrying threat, Doris actually excelled in defence today, putting in 11 tackles, more than any of his team mates. He was still very good in attack as well, making some nice passes as well as strong carries.

5. James Ryan: 7

The fast-paced game wasn’t perfectly suited to a second row forward, but Ryan carried well when asked of him and did the dirty work at the breakdown. The line out didn’t function as well as it could have but Japan did well to disrupt it.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 6

Beirne was pretty quiet today in what was a rampant Irish performance, as he never quite got to grips with the game. Still, he has plenty of credit in the bank and will likely start against New Zealand next weekend.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 8

The rampaging Wexford man was in fine form today in attack, beating several defenders in a first half carry before running a great line to make a break deep into Japan’s 22 shortly before he was taken off.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 7

The talented hooker wasn’t a stand out performer today as he so often is, but he carried strongly and threw well at the line out even though Japan did manage to disrupt the set piece on a couple of occasions.

1. Andrew Porter: 7

Porter did give away one penalty in the scrum in his first start as a loosehead prop, but he played well overall. He made 11 carries in 55 minutes and did everything that was asked of him in defence on a day when Japan rarely had the ball.

Replacements: 7

The game was well and truly over by the time any of the replacements were introduced, but Ireland did let Japan back into the game a little bit following a few changes. Ireland did finish strong however, helped by their bench, as they racked up a massive scoreline against the Japanese.

