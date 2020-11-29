While Ireland started brightly enough, the second half was tough to watch, thanks to a blunt attacking display which was unable to break the Georgians down.

Andy Farrell’s side are back to winning ways, but the side were by no means much-improved compared to their loss against the English.

Check out the player ratings from a largely disappointing performance below.

15. Jacob Stockdale: 7

Might have done better in defence for Georgia’s only try but added plenty of variety in attack. Made a lovely pass to put Keenan in for the second try and was unlucky to have a second ruled as a forward pass.

14. Hugo Keenan: 6

Made a couple of good catches chasing after box kicks and took his try well. However, he was rarely seen in the second half in a disjointed team performance.

13. Chris Farrell: 6

He gave a lovely out-the-back pass for Ireland’s opening try and made a few strong carries. Still, like most of the team he put in a largely unimpressive performance in the second half.

12. Stuart McCloskey: 7

Made good metres with almost every carry and combined well with Farrell in defence. He’ll be happy enough with his performance but probably won’t have done enough to start ahead of Bundee Aki next week.

11. Keith Earls: 6

Looked dangerous when he got his hands on the ball but wasn’t given a lot of opportunities. Came infield a couple of times but was met by the sturdy Georgian defence before he got up a head of steam.

10. Billy Burns: 7

He took his try well after a lovely out-the-back pass from Chris Farrell and kicked very well from the tee. Looked to be carrying a slight injury when he was taken off after 45 minutes.

9. Conor Murray: 5

Gave a typical calm and composed performance but was slow enough distributing the ball, giving the Georgian defence time to get set. Put in a few contestable box kicks but overall utilised the boot a bit much.

8. CJ Stander: 6

Had more luck against the Georgians than he did against England, but by and large, didn’t make any massive inroads. He’s likely make more ground if it wasn’t always so obvious when he is set to receive the ball.

7. Will Connors: 6

Made plenty of tackles as always but never really troubled the Georgian pack with ball in hand. Made a great hit as his final act in the game, which unfortunately saw him go off for a HIA.

6. Tadhg Beirne: 5

Pretty quiet day for the big Kildare man. Started well enough but seemed to just fade out of the game and didn’t have mcuh luck trying to steal the ball at the ruck.

5. James Ryan: 6

Unlucky not to have scored two tries, after being held up on both occasions. However, Ryan was quiet by his standards and was largely anonymous in the second half.

4. Iain Henderson: 8

Ireland’s best player on the day, the Ulsterman made strong carries all day and made a large contribution to the improved lineout.

3. Andrew Porter: 6

Seemed to get the better of his opposite man in the scrum and made some good carries in the loose. Was taken off at half time for some well deserved rest after a string of impressive performances.

2. Rob Herring: 6

The lineout functioned far better than last week and Herring is largely responsible for that. He didn’t do anything special in open play but will probably have done enough to start next week.

1. Finlay Bealham: 5

Never quite got to grips with the Georgian scrum. While Ireland did win a few penalties at scrum time, they also gave away a few, with Bealham the guilty party on a number of occasions.

Replacements: 5

The bench just didn’t have the required impact. If anything, the introduction of several replacements caused the team to look even more disjointed and blunt in attack.

