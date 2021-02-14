Ireland player ratings after another gut-wrenching loss to France

Share and Enjoy !

Ireland have lost their opening two games of the Six Nations for the first time since the championship expanded in 2000, narrowly going down to a talented French side.

There were some positives from the injury-hit Irish side but overall they lack the spark in attack that makes the French so dangerous.

Check out our Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 7

Very steady at the back and troubled the brilliant French fullback Brice Dulin on a number of occasions. Keenan may not be the most dangerous in attack but he rarely puts a foot wrong.

14. Keith Earls: 6

Definitely better than last week and dealt well with a number of high balls sent his way. Attacking opportunities were limited though as the veteran never really looked like scoring.

13. Garry Ringrose: 7

One of Ireland’s best players on the day, Ringrose found a number of half gaps and caused the most panic in the French defence. Made a couple of good kicks but the French back three dealt with everything that was kicked to them.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 6

Defended well against the dangerous French centre pairing of Gael Fickou and Arthur Vincent but was quiet in attack, especially compared to last week’s efforts against Wales.

11. James Lowe: 5

Some good and some bad from Lowe. Came very close to scoring a try and made some impressive clearances but also kicked poorly at times, playing into the hands of the French backs. Missed a crucial tackle on Dulin for France’s second try.

10. Billy Burns: 5

Steadied himself after a poor missed kick early on but never looked like he was able to make the French defence worry. Ross Byrne outshone him after Burns came off injured shortly after the break.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 6

Made some nice contributions in open play but kicked too much against a French defence that admittedly shows very few weaknesses. Was lucky to not have his pass intercepted by Gabin Villiere early on.

8. CJ Stander: 8

Plenty of carries as always from the Munster back-rower in another tireless performance. While he didn’t make any breaks he constantly battered the fearsome French defence back in a physical encounter.

7. Josh van der Flier: 5

An uncharacteristically anonymous performance from the Leinster flanker. Tacking is van der Flier’s speciality but his tally of six tackles is a disappointing haul on a disappointing day.

6. Rhys Ruddock: 7

A solid performance from the Leinster enforcer on his first game for his country since the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Didn’t set the world alight but made some important carries and tackles.

5. Iain Henderson: 6

While the captain did well at lineout time he was quieter than usual in the loose. Not a bad performance but wasn’t able to make his considerable size felt in any significant way.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 6

Gave away a couple of penalties at the lineout. Had some success at the breakdown but wasn’t able to make his presence felt anywhere near as much as he did against Wales.

3. Andrew Porter: 7

The Leinster prop made plenty of carries and tackles and the scrum held up well. Replaced early enough in the second half but that’s more of a comment on how good Furlong is rather than Porter not being up to the task.

2. Rob Herring: 5

His lineout throwing was good but the Ulster hooker was quiet in the other aspects of the game. Kelleher’s immediate impact showed what the youngster offers compared to Herring in open play.

1. Cian Healy: 6

Made plenty of tackles but had very few opportunities to get his hands on the ball. The scrum remained steady but they weren’t quite able to get the better of their front-row opponents.

Replacements: 8

The bench made a notable impact on the game, with Ross Byrne outplaying Burns at fly-half while Kelleher’s try, albeit lucky, showed the young hooker’s attacking ability. It would probably have been a comfortable win for Les Bleus had changes not been made for Ireland.