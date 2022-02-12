Ireland player ratings as a brave effort in Paris falls just short

Ireland were unable to pull off a remarkable comeback in Paris, although there are plenty of positives to take from a gutsy display against France.

Not every player was at their best today, although Ireland fans should be happy with the response in the second half after being physically dominated in the opening 40 minutes.

Joey Carbery also played very well, which showed that Ireland are still a top team without Johnny Sexton, although the Irish pack was beaten up at times by a few enormous Frenchman.

Check out our Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

Excellent as always in the back field, as the French got very little change out of their territorial kicks. Made a couple of great catches in the air and looked dangerous at times when attacking from deep.

14. Andrew Conway: 5

The Munster winger never really got into the game after an excellent performance last weekend. Conway saw very little of the ball on the wing and didn’t have much luck chasing kicks.

13. Garry Ringrose: 6

The Leinster man was busy enough in defence, as himself and Aki combined well again, although Ringrose was quiet in attack and only really announced himself in the game in the second half when Ireland were on top.

12. Bundee Aki: 7

He certainly wasn’t given as much space as last week but the Connacht stalwart made good ground from a few strong carries. he also tackled very well, making 10 in total.

11. Mack Hansen: 9

The international newcomer was brilliant again, as he almost always made ground when he got the ball and did well in defence. His try was simply exceptional and kept Ireland’s hopes of winning alive in a largely one-sided first half.

10. Joey Carbery: 8

He kicked from hand a little bit too much in the first half but grew into the game, as Ireland played excellently with ball in hand in the second 40. Carbery was perfect from the kicking tee, an area of his game which used to be a weakness.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park: 8

A much improved performance after a mediocre display against Wales, and against much more difficult opposition in France. He supplied Carbery with plenty of quick ball and made a brilliant sniping break to score Ireland’s third try.

8. Jack Conan: 6

It was a pretty quiet afternoon for Conan as he struggled to get to grips with the game. He saw very little of the ball but put in a decent effort in defence before being replaced after 52 minutes.

7. Josh van der Flier: 8

He didn’t see too much of the ball, but he took his opportunity well as he snuck through the ruck to score Ireland’s second try. Van der Flier was very busy in defence, making 16 tackles, a tally which was second only to Doris.

6. Caelan Doris: 8

While he didn’t make too many metres in attack against a massive French pack, Doris was tireless in defence, making 18 tackles in total against human beings even South Africans would describe as exceptionally large.

5. James Ryan: 7

The Irish captain made some strong tackles, 11 in total, although he did lack explosive power when carrying the ball. Ireland’s line out was shaky at times, although Ryan mostly did well at the set piece.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 8

The Munster lock made plenty of tackles, although he wasn’t quite as much of a nuisance at the breakdown as he normally is, due to a ferocious French pack. Surprisingly, he also made an excellent 50:22 kick which Ireland failed to capitalise on.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 8

Plenty of powerful carries from Wexford man as always on a day when he actually looked small compared to some of the opposition players. The French got the upper hand in the scrum a couple of times but Porter was mostly to blame for that.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 6

Came off after 25 minutes due to injury but it was a solid if short showing from Kelleher. The Leinster hooker made a massive hit on Marchand although his line out throwing was shaky at times.

1. Andrew Porter: 7

The Leinster prop was great in open play, making plenty of good carries and tackles, as well as a good steal at the ruck. He did lose a couple of scrum battles but overall it was an admirable outing.

Replacements: 6

Dan Sheehan did very well in open play after coming on with just 25 minutes gone, although a couple of line outs did go astray at crucial moments. Conor Murray was able to keep the pace of the game high and made some good decisions, while Henshaw did well to chase back and gather the ball after a kick through from Damien Penaud.

