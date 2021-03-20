Ireland player ratings after the best performance of Andy Farrell’s reign

Andy Farrell will be a happy man tonight after Ireland put in their best performance since Joe Schmidt left as head coach.

England were let down by their discipline, but there’s no denying that Ireland were excellent in just about every facet in their last game of the Six Nations.

Check out the Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

A extremely dependable player, Keenan again showed why he has nailed down the 15 jersey for Ireland. Was rarely troubled by kicks to the back field and did brilliantly to gather the ball before Jack Conan’s try.

14. Keith Earls: 8

Last week, he showed that he can put in the hard graft, and this week he showed he is still an excellent attacking threat. His try in the corner was simply fantastic, while he also did extremely well to get the ball down for the disallowed try.

13. Robbie Henshaw: 9

The Athlone man was brilliant right from the start, making a number of crucial tackles when Ireland were under pressure early on. Never took a backwards step in attack and a fantastic all-round performance.

12. Bundee Aki: 6

Made a number of powerful carries and worked well with Henshaw in defence in midfield. The red card is an obvious stain on his performance but it wasn’t the most egregious of tackles.

11. Jacob Stockdale: 7

Didn’t see a huge amount of the ball but when he was involved, he looked dangerous. Didn’t do anything spectacular, but didn’t put a foot wrong either.

10. Johnny Sexton: 8

A perfect display off the kicking tee and a solid attacking performance showed why Sexton is still playing at the top level just months before his 36th birthday.

9. Conor Murray: 7

An assured performance from the Munster man, other than one missed catch from a garryowen, Murray did very little wrong. The fact that he hasn’t played since the Wales game makes it all the more impressive.

8. Jack Conan: 8

Did brilliantly to get the ball to Earls for the first try, before making a great opportunistic carry to score his own try. He hasn’t played much Test rugby lately, but he showed that he’s more than up to it.

7. Josh van der Flier: 8

Did brilliantly well to strip the ball from Billy Vunipola and was excellent in defence, tieing with Rob Herring and Tadhg Beirne for the most tackles from an Irish player at 11.

6. CJ Stander: 8

Plenty of carries as always, the Munster man didn’t disappoint on his final game for Ireland. His collision with Billy Vunipola will be one for the highlights reel.

5. Tadhg Beirne: 9

Another fantastic performance from the Munster lock, Beirne was tireless again in both attack and defence. He also made three crucial turnovers which halted England’s momentum.

4. Iain Henderson: 7

Was largely responsible for Ireland’s perfect lineout and made one good break in England’s 22. Overall, Henderson wasn’t particularly busy, but it was a solid performance from the Ulsterman nonetheless.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 8

No sidesteps today, but the Wexford man was excellent all the same. He was good again in the loose, but his domination of Mako Vunipola in the scrum was particularly impressive.

2. Rob Herring: 8

The Ulsterman’s throwing at the lineout was perfect, in what is arguably the most improved aspect of Ireland’s game during this Six Nations. Didn’t see much of the ball but did enough in defence to make up for it.

1. Dave Kilcoyne: 6

Made a nice carry and a good tackle but didn’t have much time to show his ability after coming off roughly 18 minutes into the game.

Replacements: 7

Cian Healy did excellent with Furlong to get the upper hand in the scrum, having come on within the first 20 minutes. All the replacements did their job, but the game was all but won by the time most were introduced from the bench.

Read More About: england rugby, ireland rugby, Player ratings, Six Nations