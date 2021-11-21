Ireland player ratings after Andy Farrell’s men blow 14-man Argentina away

Ireland can be absolutely delighted with their performances in the Autumn Nations Series, having finished up with a massive 53-7 victory against Argentina.

They looked a little off the pace in the first-half, as Argentina left 13 points behind them in the opening 40 minutes, but Ireland proved to be far too strong for Los Pumas in the second period.

A red card for Tomas Lavanini allowed Ireland to really turn the screw late on, but the game was beyond any doubt by the time the Argentine lock was sent from the field.

Check out our Ireland player ratings below.

15. Hugo Keenan: 8

Another very solid performance from the former sevens star. He was again faultless in the air and looked dangerous in attack on a few occasions without quite making a line break in the 50 minutes he was on the pitch.

14. Robert Baloucoune: 7

He was never given much space to attack, but he did show that he is a powerful ball carrier. He will have tougher challenges in international rugby but he can be happy with his first run out against tier one opposition.

13. Garry Ringrose: 8

He proved against New Zealand that he is more than capable of making hard yards, and he again made plenty of ground with very little space. He was also very solid in defence, linking up well with his familiar centre partner in Henshaw.

12. Robbie Henshaw: 7

The Lions centre got straight back into the thick of things on his return from injury. He made plenty of carries, and although he never broke through the Argentine defence he did keep them on the back foot.

11. James Lowe: 6

The Leinster winger played a crucial role against the All Blacks, but he never quite got to grips with the game today. He made a couple of good carries, but kicked an awful lot, a number of which were aimless enough.

10. Joey Carbery: 9

A fantastic confidence boosting performance from Carbery, the Munster playmaker proved that Ireland’s depth at fly-half may be better than it is given credit for. His place kicking was almost perfect, while he also showed that he is well able to play at full back at test level.

9. Conor Murray: 6

The veteran was decent today but won’t have done enough to prove that he should be starting for Ireland on a regular basis. He just isn’t as quick at supplying his team with the ball, and his box kicks didn’t do much to threaten Argentina.

8. Caelan Doris: 9

He showed unbelievable power to go over for his try after a huge hit from Pablo Matera, while he was Ireland’s busiest defender, putting in 16 tackles in another great performance for his country.

7. Josh van der Flier: 8

The Wicklow man scored two tries, one off the back of a maul and one thanks to a great powerful carry. He wasn’t as busy as he normally is in defence but has improved his attacking game massively.

6. Peter O’Mahony: 8

A very industrious afternoon for the Munster veteran, O’Mahony made plenty of metres in attack, while he made 13 tackles in defence. He wasn’t able to win any turnovers but he was a nuisance at the breakdown nonetheless.

5. James Ryan: 7

Made a number of strong carries and some nice tackles on Argentina’s aggressive forwards. Came off shortly before half time due to a head injury and didn’t come back out for the second half.

4. Tadhg Beirne: 9

He was catapulted into the starting team on very short notice following a late injury to Iain Henderson before the match and he didn’t disappoint. He scored a try, won two turnovers and made 14 tackles.

3. Tadhg Furlong: 9

The Wexford man was at his rampaging best against Los Pumas, making three great carries as well as a few ferocious tackles. He also got the upper hand in the scrum battle before coming off after 58 minutes.

2. Ronan Kelleher: 8

The 23-year-old has proven beyond all doubt now that he is his country’s first-choice hooker, with another excellent performance in both open play and the set piece. He was always a powerful carrier, but he has had his struggles with line out throwing in the past, which he appears to have now fixed.

1. Andrew Porter: 7

He did give away one penalty in the scrum early on, but his switch to loose head has undoubtedly been a success. He was a little bit quiet today by his standards but can be very happy with his overall performance this autumn.

Replacements: 9

The bench may not have won the game for Ireland today, but they helped to pile on the points late on against a tiring Argentina team that was reduced to 14 men. Replacement front rowers Dan Sheehan and Cian Healy scored tries, Ryan Baird made an excellent break and Craig Casey upped the tempo brilliantly after a somewhat underwhelming first half.

