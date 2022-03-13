Ireland overtake England in World Rugby Rankings thanks to Twickenham triumph

Ireland have moved up to fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings after claiming a 17-point win against England at Twickenham Stadium.

England fought admirably against Ireland after being reduced to 14 men after less than two minutes due to a Charlie Ewels red card, but they succumbed to the pressure in the final 10 minutes to lose 32-15.

The World Rugby Rankings don’t take red cards or brave efforts into account however, as England have been heavily punished for the three-score defeat at home, while Ireland have benefitted greatly.

Andy Farrell’s side have leapfrogged England in the rankings and over three rankings points now separate the two countries, while less than half a point separate Ireland and third-placed France.

France edge closer to the All Blacks.

While France are not a lot less secure in third place, they did gain points in the rankings thanks to their win against Wales and are very close to overtaking New Zealand in second place.

In fact, a win for France by any margin against England next Saturday would see them leapfrog the All Blacks, while obviously securing the Grand Slam and Six Nations title as well.

Wales have dropped one place in the rankings as a result of their loss to France in Cardiff on Friday night, with Scotland overtaking them, having beaten Italy in Rome on Saturday.

Further down the rankings, the United States have changed places with Romania, after the Romanians’ narrow loss to Georgia on Saturday.

Although Romania have dropped one place to 18th in the rankings, their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup remain alive, after Portugal suffered a narrow loss to Spain.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 90.61

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.75

3. France (N/C) – 88.55

4. Ireland (+1) – 88.09

5. England (-1) – 84.83

6. Australia (N/C) – 83.92

7. Scotland (+1) – 81.93

8. Wales (-1) – 81.28

9. Argentina (N/C) – 80.58

10. Japan (N/C) – 78.26

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.32

12. Samoa (N/C) – 73.59

13. Georgia (N/C) – 73.47

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.33

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.57

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.72

17. USA (+1) – 66.54

18. Romania (-1) – 66.44

19. Uruguay (N/C) – 66.40

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.72

Read More About: england rugby, ireland rugby, world rugby rankings