Ireland miss out on Olympic rugby sevens quarter-finals despite win against Kenya

Ireland have missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic rugby sevens tournament, despite beating Kenya in their last pool game.

After losing their first two pool games against South Africa and the USA, Ireland needed a win against the Kenyans to retain any hope of qualifying for the last eight, but knew that a narrow win might not be enough.

That proved to be the case in the end, as a last-minute try from Vincent Onyala made the final score 12-7 to Ireland, as the men in green missed out on a quarter-final place on points difference.

Ireland the only team to have won a game and not made the last eight.

Two of the third-placed teams in the three groups progressed to the last eight, with Ireland the unlucky ones to have missed out.

Australia, who came third in Pool A, always looked highly likely to progress after a 42-5 defeat of South Korea yesterday, and were the top-placed third-ranked team with a points difference of +25.

Canada clinched the final spot in the last eight with a 36-12 win against Japan to finish on a points difference of -14, two better than Ireland’s -16.

Ireland are the only team in the tournament to have won at least one game and have missed out on the quarter-finals, and they will now compete with South Korea, Japan and Kenya for ninth place.

The men in green will play South Korea this morning at 8.30am Irish time, where they will look to rebound from their late heartbreak against Kenya.

Pre-tournament favourites impress in group stages.

Reigning Olympic champions Fiji, New Zealand and South Africa have so far lived up to their reputations, as the three pre-tournament favourites are the only unbeaten teams left in the competition.

Fiji got off to a shaky start with a five-point win against Japan, but they were better in a 14-point defeat of Canada, before putting Great Britain to the sword in the early hours of the morning with a 33-7 win.

New Zealand had sealed their place in the last eight with comfortable wins against South Korea and Argentina yesterday, but they had to come back from 12 points down to beat Australia 14-12 this morning.

South Africa were made to work for their three wins, as they beat Ireland 33-14, before defeating Kenya 14-5, and finished their pool campaign with a 17-12 win against the USA.

New Zealand take on Canada in the first quarter-final, before Great Britain play the USA, followed by South Africa against Argentina, while Fiji face Australia in the last game of day two.

Read More About: ireland rugby, kenya rugby, olympics, rugby sevens