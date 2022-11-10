Three uncapped players named in Ireland’s match-day squad for Fiji

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has included three uncapped players in his match-day squad for Saturday’s game against Fiji.

Jeremy Loughman, Cian Prendergast and Jack Crowley are all in line to win their first caps for Ireland, as the former has been named to start at prop while the latter two have been included among the replacements.

As was revealed yesterday, Tadhg Furlong will captain Ireland for the first time, as Johnny Sexton, Peter O’Mahony and James Ryan have all been left out of the team.

Stuart McCloskey will start at inside centre again, having recovered from an arm injury he suffered against South Africa, while Robbie Henshaw has recovered from a hamstring injury to start at outside centre.

Andy Farrell has gone with a mix of youth and experience.

Jimmy O’Brien will win his second cap for Ireland at full back, having filled in at outside centre against South Africa after McCloskey came off injured, while Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrum-half.

Rob Herring has replaced Dan Sheehan in the number two jersey, while Kieran Treadwell starts in place of James Ryan in the second row.

Caelan Doris has retained his place in the back row, albeit he has switched from number eight to blindside flanker, and he is joined by Nick Timoney and Jack Conan.

Ireland’s bench is largely made up of young and inexperienced players, although Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose do add significantly to the caps tally among the replacements.

Ireland’s match-day squad for Fiji.

15. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Ulster)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster)

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht)

10. Joey Carbery (Munster)

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster)

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster)

2. Rob Herring (Ulster)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster)

4. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster)

7. Nick Timoney (Ulster)

8. Jack Conan (Leinster)



Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster)

17. Cian Healy (Leinster)

18. Tom O’Toole (Ulster)

19. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)

20. Max Deegan (Leinster)

21. Craig Casey (Munster)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster)

23. Garry Ringrose (Leinster)

