Ireland player ratings as dreadful first half sees Māori All Blacks claim comfortable win

Ireland were much improved in the second half, but a disastrous first half showing condemned the inexperienced side to a 32-17 defeat to the Māori All Blacks.

Very few players have put their hands up to face New Zealand in the test series after a disappointing performance from a second-string Ireland outfit, who simply couldn’t live with the Māori in the opening 40 minutes.

Poor discipline proved costly for Ireland, as numerous offside penalties gave their opponents ample opportunity to attack, while a disjointed effort in defence in broken play was punished harshly.

Check out our Ireland player ratings from the loss to the Māori All Blacks below.

15. Jimmy O’Brien: 3

A poor first appearance in an Ireland jersey for O’Brien. His aimless kicking gave the Māori plenty of opportunities to attack from deep, which they often converted into points.

14. Jordan Larmour: 5

Larmour wasn’t given many chances to impress, and found it difficult to put on some footwork in the wet conditions. He didn’t do much wrong, but didn’t do much to impress either.

13. James Hume: 5

The Ulster centre made a nice early break, but otherwise he was very quiet as Irelands struggled to get their hands on the ball in the first half. Hume came off injured early in the second half, to add to Andy Farrell’s worries.

12. Bundee Aki: 7

The Connacht stalwart started off very well with a nice run for Ireland’s first try and made a number of strong carries throughout the match. Aki was captain tonight, although he looked unfamiliar with the role and had no sway over referee Wayne Barnes.

11. Keith Earls: 4

Along with most of the team, Earls improved in the second half as he got his hands on the ball more. He went missing in defence a few times in the first half however, as the Māori charged down his wing unimpeded a number of times.

10. Ciarán Frawley: 5

Frawley ran the backline well on occasion with some nicely timed passes, although a couple of kicks from hand went astray, which gave the Māori opportunities. A mixed bag at out-half for the man who more regularly plays at inside centre.

9. Craig Casey: 7

One of Ireland’s better players, Casey gave plenty of quick ball from the ruck and also made a couple of nice half breaks. Casey did make a couple of small mistakes but did his reputation no harm in Hamilton.

8. Gavin Coombes: 6

The Munster man was very quiet in the first half, but was far busier in the second. Coombes came up with a few powerful carries, including one from short distance which saw him go over for Ireland’s second try.

7. Nick Timoney: 7

Ireland’s best player in the pack, Timoney made a number of strong carries which kept the Māori on the back foot. He almost scored a try, but was held up in a frustrating start to the second half.

6. Cian Prendergast: 5

The Connacht man was guilty of giving away a couple of penalties at the breakdown, although he was unlucky not to have been rewarded for one attempt. All the same, Prendergast doesn’t look up to international standard as of yet.

5. Joe McCarthy: 4

Got through some work in defence but was also guilty of being out of sync with his team mates, defending in a fractured line. McCarthy has plenty of time to improve but it was a day to forget for the youngster.

4. Kieran Treadwell: 4

So often a big physical presence for Ulster, Treadwell struggled to impose himself on the game. Iain Henderson’s injury has created an opening for the second rows on tour, although the 26-year-old did not take advantage.

3. Tom O’Toole: 6

A decent showing from the Ulster prop, who put in an 80-minute performance tonight. The scrum went well at times while O’Toole was also well involved in open play.

2. Dave Heffernan: 5

Showed good strength in contact with some tap and goes, although a knock on close to the Māori line proved costly. The line out functioned quite well although it was a mixed night overall for the Connacht hooker.

1. Jeremy Loughman: 4

His evening looked to have been ended very early after he came off for a HIA, but he came back on 10 minutes later. Loughman made a couple of good carries but the scrum noticeably struggled when he was on the pitch.

Replacements: 6

Things improved significantly in the second half, which was partially due to the replacements off the bench. Cian Healy was the best of the replacements as he improved the scrum significantly, although his tour could be over after suffering a knee injury.

