Ireland men coast into Malaga Sevens quarter-finals, women miss out on last four

Ireland’s men have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Malaga Sevens, while Ireland’s women lost out to France in their last eight fixture.

Both Ireland’s men’s and women’s teams impressed in the pool stages of the Malaga Sevens, as the former won all three of their games, while the latter won two and lost one to progress to the quarter-finals.

After an underwhelming start to the World Rugby Sevens Series, in which Ireland’s men lost two of their pool games in each of the two events in Dubai, the men in green got off to a perfect start to the Malaga Sevens on Friday with wins against Japan and Germany.

The men in green claimed an impressive win against Australia.

Ireland were able to back up those two wins on the first day of action in Spain with an impressive 10-5 victory against Australia in their final pool game, which has set up a quarter-final encounter against Argentina, which kicks off at 7.33 pm this evening.

Although Ireland were unsuccessful in their quarter-final meeting with Argentina in the first event in Dubai in November, they will be full of confidence after three impressive performances.

Ireland women come up short against France.

The women in green have so far performed better in Malaga than in the first two events of the series in Dubai, but they were unsuccessful in their quarter-final against France, as Les Bleus notched a comfortable 33-5 win.

Ireland will play twice tomorrow in fifth to eighth place play off games, with a game against England up next tomorrow.

Australia remain on course to win the Malaga Sevens, having won the first two events of the Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

