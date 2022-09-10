Ireland great Lynne Cantwell stresses that 15s and 7s should not be competing

Ireland rugby great Lynne Cantwell has stressed that 15s and sevens rugby should not be competing with one another.

Several eyebrows were raised when Ireland took on England in the fourth round the Women’s Six Nations this year without some of their best players, such as Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins and Beibhinn Parsons, as they were unavailable due to sevens duties.

The same players were again unavailable as Ireland played Japan twice last month, as they were preparing for the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022, which is currently being played in Cape Town.

While Ireland traditionally takes 15s more seriously than sevens, the women’s sevens team has taken priority in recent times and were granted professional contracts before the 15s team.

Cantwell, who won 86 caps for Ireland, is now the Women’s High-Performance Manager for South African Rugby and stressed on the TritonLake Perform podcast that there is space for 15s and sevens to thrive.

Lynne Cantwell on 15s and sevens rugby.

“The 15s game represents every body, shape, size and ability in the whole of every country and the sevens game doesn’t, it is an elite sport,” Cantwell said.

“Like with any new code, I think you will always have that element of either, and competition between both. I think that at a leadership level we need to be mature in our approach and recognise the difference. The sevens game is very young and it is very, very different.

“We shouldn’t be competing against each other. I think where the competition is, is the finance pool and the talent pool is. If you deal with that maturely and strategically, I don’t think they need to compete.

“I really like what the women’s sevens are doing at the moment. The girls are here actually in South Africa at the minute, we just trained against them yesterday.

“What Anthony Eddy did with them from a coaching point of view with those girls over the years was brilliant, there is no doubt that they are where they are because of their investment and the performance environment that was created.”

Episode six of #TritonLakePerform with @cantwelll, High Performance Manager for @womenboks, is out now! Listen to Lynne chat about all things Irish and South African Rugby as well as the future of women’s rugby at: https://t.co/FfcyMSGHrg #TritonLake @IrishRugby @WorldRugby7s pic.twitter.com/elNfrdQqup — TritonLake (@TritonLake) September 5, 2022

Ireland remain in the hunt at the World Cup.

Ireland were made to work hard for their first win at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town, as they claimed a 24-12 victory against Brazil in the round of 16 on Friday.

A daunting challenge against New Zealand awaits Ireland in the quarter-finals, which kicks off at 7.05pm Irish time and can be watched live on the RTE Player.

