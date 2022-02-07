Close sidebar

Ireland leapfrog England in the World Rugby Rankings

by Eoin Harte
Ireland

Ireland have risen to fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings after beating Wales in their Six Nations opener.

England have dropped points in the rankings following their loss to Scotland on Saturday, which combined with Ireland’s 22-point win against Wales, has seen them fall one place to fourth.

Scotland have also benefitted in the latest update in the official rankings, as they have risen one place thanks to their narrow win against England, overtaking Australia to go into sixth place.

France and Italy have remained in fifth and 14th place respectively, as no points were exchanged between the two sides in the rankings due to the significant gap between both countries.

Portugal rise after earning draw against Georgia.

Lower down the rankings, Portugal have benefited greatly from their draw against Georgia, as they have risen three places, overtaking Spain, Uruguay and the United States to climb to 17th.

Georgia were strong favourites to beat Portugal in the Rugby Europe Championship on home turf in Tbilisi, but they had to come back from seven points down in the second half to secure a draw against the Iberians.

The Georgians have dropped one place in the rankings to 13th as a result of the draw, while Portugal gave their chances of qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup a boost.

The 2021 and 2022 seasons of the Rugby Europe Championship are being used to decide who qualifies for the World Cup in France, with the top two sides, currently Georgia and Romania, qualifying automatically, while third place goes into a repechage tournament.

Portugal are currently in fourth place in the table but are just one point behind third-placed Spain and two points behind second-placed Romania with four rounds left to be played.

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 90.61
2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.75
3. Ireland (+1) – 86.83
4. England (-1) – 86.66
5. France (N/C) – 85.53
6. Scotland (+1) – 84.23
7. Australia (-1) – 83.92
8. Wales (N/C) – 81.26
9. Argentina (N/C) – 80.58
10. Japan (N/C) – 78.26
11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.32
12. Samoa (+1) – 73.59
13. Georgia (-1) – 72.72
14. Italy (N/C) – 70.51
15. Romania (N/C) – 67.91
16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.72
17. Portugal (+3) – 66.84
18. USA (-1) – 66.54
19. Uruguay (-1) – 66.40
20. Spain (-1) – 66.20

