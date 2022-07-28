Ireland lavished with praise in Nigel Owens’ July series awards

Ireland have received plenty of praise from Nigel Owens as the former referee handed out his awards for July’s rugby internationals.

The men in green have received no shortage of acclaim in recent times after Ireland claimed a test series victory against the All Blacks, and Owens has joined in on the plaudits.

While World Rugby haven’t handed out any official individual awards for this month’s international rugby, they have commissioned Owens to hand out his own awards on Whistle Watch.

Tadhg Beirne named as player of the month.

The Welshman singled out three individuals in Ireland’s set up, with Tadhg Beirne picking up perhaps the biggest honour of all as Owens named him as the player of the month.

“Pretty straight forward this one. Now there were some great performances all across all the countries during the month’s rugby, but I think it has to go to Tadhg Beirne,” Owens said.

“He was absolutely brilliant and vital, particularly in that third test win over the All Blacks.”

Andy Farrell achieved what no other Ireland head coach has done before in winning a test series against the All Blacks, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Coach of the month? It’s got to be Andy Farrell and his team,” Owens commented.

“All the way down to New Zealand, first ever win there and also a first ever win series win there, after losing the first test pretty heavily. That takes some doing so credit to Andy Farrell and his team.”

🏆 Nigel’s July Series Awards 🏆 Strap yourself in, it’s time for @Nigelrefowens to present some awards!#WhistleWatch, presented by @emirates pic.twitter.com/MHDKuAxxaR — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 27, 2022

Peter O’Mahony’s show of emotion in Wellington.

Peter O’Mahony was another key figure for Ireland as they claimed wins against New Zealand in Dunedin and Wellington, and the Munster stalwart couldn’t hide his emotions as the final whistle blew in the third test.

“Moment of the month? It’s got to be Peter O’Mahony crying, not after Bundee Aki stole his kebab, but after they beat the All Blacks,” Owens said.

“You can see what it meant to a player who has been trying so hard for many, many years.”

In the other awards, Chile’s Rodrigo Fernandez won try of the month for his sensational individual effort against the USA in a Rugby World Cup qualifier, while Gareth Anscombe won kick of the month for his conversion that sealed the win for Wales against South Africa in the second test.

Read More About: ireland rugby, nigel owens