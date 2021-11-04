Ireland vs Japan: Head to head player comparisons

With both Ireland and Japan having announced their match-day squads for Saturday, we can now analyse the head to head battles that will take place at the Aviva Stadium.

Both sides have named strong squads for the encounter, with Ireland head coach Andy Farrell in particular naming a surprisingly experienced starting 15 for his side’s first autumn international.

We’ve marked each player out of 10 and compared them to their opposite number ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter between two sides have become well acquainted with one another in recent years.

Back three.

Hugo Keenan 8 vs 8 Kotaro Matsushima

Both starting full backs are excellent players who have proven they can perform at the highest level, although Keenan and Matsushima both excel in different areas.

Simply put, Keenan is the second coming of Rob Kearney, and despite having just 13 caps to his name he looks extremely comfortable at full back for Ireland and very rarely makes a mistake under pressure.

Matsushima is more of an attacking threat than Keenan, possessing a side step that rivals that of Cheslin Kolbe’s, although he is less experienced at full back, having played primarily as a winger for his country to date.

James Lowe 6 vs 5 James Riley.

Andy Farrell has shown his confidence in Lowe’s abilities by handing him a start against Japan, after a difficult first season in international rugby for the New Zealand-born Leinster winger.

Lowe impressed with ball in hand, but he made numerous errors in defence in his six appearances which led to him being dropped after Ireland’s narrow win against Scotland this year, although he does believe that his defensive issues are now behind him.

South African-born, Australian-raised Dylan Riley won his first cap for Japan off the bench just two weeks ago against the Wallabies, and is largely untested at the top level, having played primarily in Australia’s now-defunct National Rugby Championship and the Japanese Top League.

Andrew Conway 7 vs 6 Siosai Fifita

Conway has had very little game time since Farrell took over in 2020, but the Munster winger’s performances for his province this season have clearly impressed the Ireland head coach enough to hand him a start.

The 30-year-old is a well-rounded, skilful player, and while he has never truly excelled at international level he rarely disappoints, and should get the better of his opposite man.

Fifita is less experienced than Conway but he will look to power over the Irishman with his large frame, and impressed for Japan against Ireland this summer, scoring a try early on in the second half.

Centres.

Garry Ringrose 8 vs 8 Timothy Lafaele.

Ringrose had a tough time with injuries last season, having fractured his jaw on two occasions along with other ailments, but he has looked fit and ready for Leinster in recent weeks and should be raring to go.

He missed out on selection for the British and Irish Lions largely as a result of his injury struggles, but at his best he is certainly one of the best centres in Britain and Ireland and has no obvious weaknesses to his game.

Lafaele has been a stalwart in this Japan side in recent years and played a crucial role for his adopted country in their impressive performances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and also finished off an impressive team try against Ireland in July.

Bundee Aki 8 vs 7 Ryoto Nakamura.

Ireland centre Aki showed his quality at the highest level on tour with the British and Irish Lions this summer, and should prove to be a handful for Japanese defenders with his impressive physicality.

Aki has sometimes been criticised as being one dimensional, but the Connacht stalwart is well able to pass and create opportunities for his team mates, while also excelling at crashing it up the middle of the pitch.

Nakamura is another experienced and proven performer for Japan, starting in all five of their Rugby World Cup matches two years ago, and scored an excellent try after intercepting a pass from Quade Cooper against Australia a couple of weeks ago.

Half backs.

Johnny Sexton 9 vs 8 Yu Tamura.

Sexton has struggled to put several games together in recent times due to injuries, but on his day he is still one of the best fly-halves in the world at the age of 36.

The Ireland captain had plenty of time off during the summer and has come back looking fresh this season, and will look to celebrate his 100th cap in style with a convincing win against Japan.

Tamura is not quite as decorated as his opposite number, but he is an experienced operator who has been crucial in Japan’s rapid improvement in recent years and possesses and exciting and varied kicking game.

Jamison Gibson-Park 6 vs 7 Yutaka Nagare.

One of the few positions on the pitch where Japan have the more experienced player, Gibson-Park will want to put in a big performance if he is to continue to be selected in Ireland squads.

The Leinster scrum-half has a good running game, but he often looks a bit too slow at the ruck in test rugby, and has been caught out on a number of occasions.

Nagare is another stalwart from Japan’s impressive performance in their home World Cup, and is very quick at passing from the base of the ruck, which helps his side run defences ragged with their fast-paced style of play.

Back row.

Jack Conan 8 vs 8 Kazuki Himeno.

Conan proved he was well worth his call up to the Lions squad this summer as he started in all three tests, and troubled even South Africa’s monstrous defensive line at times.

The Wicklow man is in the best form of his career and could nail down the Ireland number eight jersey for the foreseeable future with a few impressive performances this November.

Himeno meanwhile is one of Japan’s best players, and has shown his desire to improve even further by playing for New Zealand club the Highlanders in Super Rugby this year, where he looked right at home.

Josh van der Flier 8 vs 7 Lappies Labuschagne.

Leinster flanker van der Flier has gone from strength to strength in recent times, having improved massively on his ball carrying abilities to make himself an incredibly well-rounder player.

The 28-year-old is arguable Ireland’s fittest forward, which will be much-needed against the likes of Japan who look to tire their opponents out with their fast-paced style of play.

Japan captain Labuschange hasn’t much experience in international rugby, having won his first cap in 2019, but he is an impressive ball carrier as well as an impressive leader.

Caelan Doris 7 vs 6 Ben Gunter.

Doris could be a mainstay in Ireland’s starting team for years to come, but he will need to prove himself to Farrell after missing much of last season due to concussion symptoms.

The Mayo native is a powerful ball carrier as well as skilful footballer and a big performance against Japan could see him earn a start against New Zealand the following week.

Gunter, along with Riley, won his first cap against Australia a couple of weeks ago, and while he is inexperienced in test rugby he is a massive man who will look to make a significant impact in both attack and defence.

Second row.

James Ryan 8 vs 6 James Moore.

Ryan will have a point to prove this November having missed out on the Lions tour, and will look to start his international season off on the right foot with a commanding performance on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was more quiet than usual when captaining his country during the summer, but now that Sexton is back to lead the team Ryan should be able to focus more on his own game.

Moore adds some much-needed bulk to Japan’s pack, but while the Australian-born lock is a solid player he has never stood out above the rest in an exciting Brave Blossoms side.

Tadhg Beirne 9 vs 5 Jack Cornelsen.

Beirne is surely one of the most skilful locks in the world thanks to his poaching ability and adds plenty of mobility to a pack that will need to be quick to keep up with Japan.

The Kildare man was perhaps unlucky to not start a test for the Lions this summer, but at his best he prevents several scoring opportunities for opposition teams every game and is also well able to score himself.

Cornelsen has only won a couple of caps for his adopted country to date and is yet to truly establish himself as a test-quality player, but that could change if he impresses come Saturday.

Front row.

Tadhg Furlong 9 vs 7 Keita Inagaki.

Furlong is arguably the best tight head prop in the world right now and very rarely doesn’t get the better of opposition loose heads at scrum time, which is Japan stalwart Inagaki in this case.

The Wexford man performed well against the best scrum in the world this summer and should be able to help his team eke out a few penalties this Saturday against the Japanese.

Inagaki is one of Japan’s most experienced players and is certainly no push over, but he will have to be at his very best to be able to deal with Furlong.

Ronan Kelleher 8 vs 6 Atsushi Sakate.

Kelleher looks to have edged in front of Rob Herring in the battle for Ireland’s first choice hooker, which is no surprise based on his recent performances for club and country.

At 23, Kelleher still has plenty of time to improve, and could be a consistent started for Ireland for a decade if he fulfilss his potential.

Sakate has just recently assumed the role of Japan’s first-choice hooker from Shota Horie, but he has been involved in the squad for a long time and looked to be in good form against Australia a couple of weeks ago.

Andrew Porter 8 vs 7 Jiwon Gu.

Porter has been an outstanding performer for Ireland in recent years, but he will have to prove that he is able to play as a loose head at test level following his recent positional switch.

The Leinster prop is always excellent in the loose, but how he fares in the scrum will be the most interesting aspect of his performance this Saturday.

Gu held his own at scrum time in Japan’s last two encounters against Ireland, and will perhaps be relishing the opportunity to come up against a prop that hasn’t had much game time at loose head.

Replacements.

Ireland 8 vs 6 Japan.

Farrell has selected a very strong bench for Ireland’s encounter with Japan, with hooker Dan Sheehan the only player to not have tonnes of experience at international level.

The likes of Cian Healy, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony will add plenty of firepower to the pack late on, while Munster trio Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls should be well able to take advantage of tiring defenders.

Japan’s bench has plenty of pace and exciting players, but nowhere near as much as experience as Ireland’s, which could prove to be the difference late on.

Total scores.

Ireland 125 vs 107 Japan.

