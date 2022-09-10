Ireland’s Harry McNulty eagerly awaiting crack at hosts South Africa

Ireland’s Harry McNulty is eagerly awaiting having a crack at hosts South Africa at the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 in Cape Town.

McNulty played a crucial role in Ireland’s 17-5 victory against England in the round of 16 as the sevens stalwart broke through a couple of tackles to score his country’s first try.

Tries from Mark Roche and Jordan Conroy sealed Ireland’s win before a late consolation try from England, as the Irish booked their place in the quarter-finals against either South Africa or Chile.

South Africa have since beaten Chile to advance, although McNulty was already hoping for an encounter with the Blitzboks directly after disposing of the English.

Harry McNulty on facing South Africa.

“To have South Africa at home would be such a special game and I’m just so excited to, hopefully, have the opportunity to run out against them,” McNulty said after Ireland’s victory against England.

“I’m really delighted for the boys and the performance they put in to be able to get us to the next stage. It is obviously do or die and we played really well. There are a few things to tighten up on but we are really happy to be moving on in the competition.

“England are such a brilliant side, we’ve been good companions on and off the field for many years of playing in Rugby Europe and playing in all of the tournaments together, and the World Series.

“Now getting to play them in such a massive tournament where they have done so well over the last couple of World Cups. So it feels amazing but, again, with the way Sevens goes and the way this competition is based, now it is on to the next one.”

Harry McNulty got @IrishRugby up and running with a brilliant individual try against England #rterugby #RWC7s pic.twitter.com/CUMpxrgaqD — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 9, 2022

The Blitzboks have been inconsistent lately.

South Africa will be eager to impress their home fans in Cape Town and will be aiming to go all the way at the Rugby World Cup Sevens, although their form has been very inconsistent as of late.

The Blitzboks stormed to gold medal success in the first four events of the most recent World Rugby Sevens Series, but failed to pick up even a bronze medal in the last five legs, as Australia overtook them on the overall standings on the final weekend.

Having won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in July, South Africa then failed to reach the quarter-finals of the final Sevens Series event in Los Angeles and ultimately finished in 13th place.

Ireland will be hoping South Africa’s poor performance in Los Angeles is more representative of their current form when they take them on at 9.33pm Irish time in today’s quarter-final, which can be watched live on the RTE Player.

