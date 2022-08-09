Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams backs teenage stars to impress in Japan

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has backed the youngsters in his squad to impress on the upcoming tour of Japan.

McWilliams and his squad will embark to the Land of the Rising Sun to take on Japan in two tests, and the Ireland head coach has given opportunities to some new faces to see if they have what it takes.

29 players will tour Japan with Ireland, eight of whom are in line to win their first caps for the national side; Clara Nielson, Jo Brown, Taryn Schutzler, Aoife Dalton, Dannah O’Brien, Emma Tilly, Kayla Waldron and Leah Tarpey.

There is no of shortage of experienced players who will travel to Japan either, and McWilliams is confident that he has got the balance right for the two-game tour.

Greg McWilliams on the youngsters in Ireland’s squad.

“I think whenever you pick any squad you’re always trying looking for a good balance,” McWilliams said.

“We’ve got good experience; players who were heavily involved in the Six Nations, heavily involved for a number of years. Then there are four girls who have just sat their Leaving Cert who we’re taking on tour.

“They’re talented, they’ve got good footwork, they’ve got good handling skills, they read the game well and they’ve got good attitudes. They’re hungry, they’re ambitious and they’re driven.

“They suit the model that we’re trying to have as a squad and that’s all respect to the senior leadership group and to Nichola [Fryday]. They drive those standards and we have these players that fit them. I’m excited to let them off and see what they’ve got.”

43 professional contracts for elite Irish women’s players.

The IRFU announced last week that 43 professional contracts will be provided to Ireland’s elite women’s rugby players next season, which will see the 15s team join the sevens side in being fully professional.

McWilliams was understandably delighted with the announcement although he was well aware that there is much to be done in order to get Ireland back to being one of the world’s best.

“I just think it’s so good for the past players who have put so much effort in. So I’m just very grateful to have an opportunity to be involved in that,” McWilliams explained.

“I have a staff that I’m just so happy with that are working hard and it’s about the collective. It’s about everybody, it’s about Gillian [McDarby] coming in now and having such a big role, David Nucifora as well.

“We know there’s a big job at hand and we’re rolling the sleeves up and getting to it.”

