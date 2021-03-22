Ireland and France rise in World Rankings after the latest Six Nations round

Ireland and France have both risen one place in the World Rugby Rankings following their wins against England and Wales respectively.

France have leapfrogged Eddie Jones’s side into third place in the rankings, thanks to England’s loss in Dublin and Les Bleus’ last gasp win against the Welsh.

Ireland meanwhile have swapped places with Wales, as the men in green returned to their pre-2021 Six Nations place of fifth in the official rankings.

Wales can perhaps feel a little hard done by to drop one place in the rankings, having been denied a Grand Slam by France in the last act of play in Paris.

There is unlikely to be any further movement in the rankings’ top 10 places until the European nations embark on tours to the southern hemisphere this summer, unless Scotland pull off a major upset in Paris.

Scotland will have to beat France in the final game of the Six Nations to go ahead of Argentina in the rankings, while that result would also see the French fall two places to fifth.

A win by any amount for Les Bleus would not see them rise again to overtake New Zealand in the rankings.

📹 🇷🇴v🇪🇸 | A look back from Saturday’s game in Bucharest as Romania hosted Spain in week 3 of the #REC2021 pic.twitter.com/MvGsDnbkAK — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) March 22, 2021

Outside of the top 15, Romania swapped places with Spain to climb to 18th in the rankings, after beating the Spaniards in Bucharest in the latest round of the Rugby Europe Championship.

Check out the Top 15 teams in the World Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. France (+1) – 86.17

4. England (-1) – 85.44

5. Ireland (+1) – 84.69

6. Wales (-1) – 83.44

7. Australia (N/C) – 83.08

8. Argentina (N/C) – 80.31

9. Scotland (N/C) – 80.12

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.29

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 72.18

13. Tonga (N/C) – 71.44

14. Samoa (N/C) – 70.72

15. Italy (N/C) – 70.65

