Ireland rise to fourth in the World Rugby Rankings after downing the All Blacks

Ireland have risen to fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings after claiming a sensational 29-21 victory against the All Blacks.

The men in green have risen one place in the rankings as a result of their win against New Zealand, as they overtake Australia, who have fallen two places to fifth after their loss to England.

England have also risen one place to third as a result of their win against the Wallabies, while New Zealand and South Africa have once again swapped places at the top of the rankings.

South Africa have reclaimed their spot at the top, thanks to their win against Scotland and New Zealand’s loss to Ireland, while the All Blacks have fallen to second place.

Plenty of scope for more movement next weekend.

There could be plenty more changes to the rankings after next weekend’s action, with all of the world’s top teams once again putting their reputation on the line in the last round of the Autumn Nations Series.

New Zealand could fall to their joint-lowest position of third, if France beat them by 16 or more points, while England claim a victory of a similar margin against South Africa.

The All Blacks would retake the top spot if they beat France while South Africa lose to England however, which would send them into the new year as the world’s number one ranked side.

Australia could leapfrog both Ireland and England in the World Rugby Rankings if they beat Wales and other results go their way, but they could also fall to sixth place if they lose in Cardiff, while France overcome the All Blacks.

Wales meanwhile could climb to seventh if they beat the Wallabies and Japan pull off an upset against Scotland, but if they lose against Australia while the Japanese win, they will fall to 10th place.

.@Springboks back on top 🇿🇦@EnglandRugby into 3rd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@IrishRugby making moves ☘️ All change in the top five of the World Rankings after a pulsating weekend of #AutumnNationsSeries drama ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/SG31xeR5qy — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 14, 2021

Check out the Top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (+1) – 91.83

2. New Zealand (-1) – 90.02

3. England (+1) – 86.61

4. Ireland (+1) – 86.30

5. Australia (-2) – 85.09

6. France (N/C) – 84.25

7. Scotland (N/C) – 82.78

8. Argentina (N/C) – 80.81

9. Wales (N/C) – 80.39

10. Japan (N/C) – 78.54

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.61

12. Georgia (N/C) – 73.73

13. Samoa (N/C) – 73.59

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.15

15. Tonga (N/C) – 68.57

