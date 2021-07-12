Ireland confirm fixtures for the Autumn Internationals

Ireland have confirmed their fixtures for this year’s Autumn internationals, which includes a test match against the All Blacks.

New Zealand will play in Dublin for the first time since Ireland claimed a first-ever win against the All Blacks on home soil in November 2018.

While Ireland defeated New Zealand the last time they were in Dublin, they’ll be eager to exact revenge on the three-time world champions after they were dumped out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in the quarter-finals by the same opposition.

The men in green will play the USA, Japan, New Zealand and Argentina.

In total, Ireland are playing four test matches this Autumn, which includes a game against the USA in Las Vegas before they play the following three games in Dublin.

Ireland played the USA at the weekend at the Aviva Stadium and claimed a dominant 71-10 victory against the Americans with a largely second-string side.

The men in green will play Japan for a second time this year on their return from the States, in which fans will be hoping for a similar game to the thrilling contest between the two just over a week ago.

Andy Farrell’s men face New Zealand the Saturday after the Japan game, before welcoming Argentina to Dublin the following Sunday for their final test match of 2021.

Ireland last played Argentina in 2018, in which the men in green ran out as 28-17 winners.

Ireland set to become well-acquainted with the All Blacks.

Ireland will play the All Blacks four times in the 2021/22 season (covid depending of course) as they will travel to New Zealand for a three-match test series in the summer of 2022.

While playing New Zealand in three consecutive test matches is probably the toughest challenge in rugby, the series will act as good preparation for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in which they could play the All Blacks again in the quarter-finals.

The men in green have a pretty good record against New Zealand in recent times, having won two of their last four encounters, although the All Blacks were far superior in their last meeting.

