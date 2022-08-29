Ireland finish fifth in Sevens Series while Australia are crowned champions

Australia have been crowned as men’s World Rugby Sevens Series champions for the first time after a bronze medal finish in the final leg in Los Angeles.

Although Australia only won the gold medal in one of the nine tournaments this season, their consistent performances since November has seen them claim the ultimate prize.

South Africa won gold in the first four tournaments of the season, although they failed to pick up even a bronze medal in the final five events, while Australia one gold once, silver twice and bronze three times.

The Blitzboks were top of the overall standings heading into the final weekend of action, although a dreadful showing from South Africa in Los Angeles in which they finished in 13th place saw Australia overtake them on the leaderboard.

As several teams missed out on numerous events this season for Covid-related reasons, only the best seven finishes out of the nine tournaments were counted in each country’s total score.

New Zealand won the gold medal at the Los Angeles tournament, as they beat Fiji 28-21 in the final.

Ireland secure fifth place finish.

Ireland secured their best-ever finish in the World Rugby Sevens Series, as they ended up in fifth place in the overall standings after consistent performances throughout the season.

The season ended in defeat for Ireland, as they were beaten by New Zealand in the quarter-finals before losing a fifth-place play-off match to Argentina, although it was a very positive season for the men in green.

A first-ever silver medal finish in a Sevens Series event was the height of Ireland’s achievements this season, as they lost out to Fiji in the final of the Toulouse leg back in May.

2021/22 was Ireland’s third season as a core team in the men’s Sevens Series, with a men’s sevens national team program only being established in October 2014.

🏆 @Aussie7s have done it! A history making FIRST EVER Men’s #HSBC7s Series title! pic.twitter.com/v1GXNipRPc — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 29, 2022

World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

1. Australia – 126

2. South Africa – 124

3. Fiji – 122

4. Argentina – 118

5. Ireland – 92

6. USA – 87

7. France – 81

8. New Zealand – 80

9. Samoa – 71

10. England – 71

11. Spain – 51

12. Kenya – 49

13. Scotland – 44

14. Canada – 34

15. Wales – 34

16. Japan – 26

Invited teams

17. Great Britain – 25

18. Germany – 10

19. Jamaica – 3

