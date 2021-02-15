Ireland fall in World Rugby Rankings after loss at home to France

Share and Enjoy !

Ireland have dropped to sixth place in the World Rugby Rankings following their loss to France in the Six Nations Championship.

Andy Farrell’s side were edged out by an in-form French side at the Aviva Stadium, resulting in Ireland dropping one place in the world rankings.

Despite not having played since December, Australia have leapfrogged the Irish into fifth place while Wales have narrowed the gap with Ireland considerably.

Scotland have also dropped one place in the rankings to seventh as a result of their narrow loss to Murrayfield, despite having widened the gap between themselves and Wales following their victory against England.

Potential further movement in the rankings

Wales could rise another two places in the rankings should they beat England in the next round of the Six Nations, having started the year in ninth place following a disappointing campaign in 2020.

Should that happen, Ireland will fall to at least seventh place, even if they defeat Italy, with a drop to eighth possible should Scotland beat France in Paris.

There are no other positional changes in the rankings however, France have narrowed the gap on third placed England considerably after claiming their first win in Dublin in 10 years.

Reigning Rugby World Cup champions South Africa remain at the top of the rankings, despite not having played since defeating England in Yokohama back in November 2019.

Check out the top 15 teams in the World Rugby rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. England (N/C) – 87.49

4. France (N/C) – 86.42

5. Australia (+1) – 83.08

6. Ireland (-1) – 82.31

7. Wales (+1) – 82.11

8. Scotland (-1) – 81.29

9. Argentina (-1) – 80.31

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.29

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 72.18

13. Tonga (N/C) – 71.44

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.88

15. Samoa (N/C) – 70.72

