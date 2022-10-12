Ireland fall in Women’s World Rugby Rankings after dramatic Wales win

Ireland have fallen one place in the Women’s World Rugby Rankings after Wales’ dramatic late win against Scotland.

It isn’t an easy time for Ireland’s women’s team as the squad looks on at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand from afar, having failed to qualify for the tournament last September.

To make matters worse, Ireland have also dropped in the most recent edition of the Women’s World Rugby Rankings, despite not having played since August.

A last-gasp win against Scotland at the World Cup has seen Wales rise to eighth place in the rankings at the expense of Ireland, who drop to ninth.

There has been no other movement in the rankings, with most of the fixtures in the first round of the World Cup ending as expected.

Italy take huge step towards quarter-final with victory against USA.

Perhaps the most notable victory was Italy’s triumph against the USA, as the Azzurri took a huge step towards reaching the World Cup quarter-finals with a 22-10 bonus-point win.

Italy equalled their highest-ever ranking last month when they claimed an upset victory against France, which saw them leapfrog the USA into fifth place.

Most still expected the USA, who reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup, to beat Italy, although the Azzurri proved that their recent victory against France was no fluke.

The Italians haven’t risen in the rankings thanks to their win, although they have put considerable distance between themselves and the USA.

There are no other surprise results to speak of, as France, England, Canada and New Zealand all claimed comfortable victories.

Australia did look capable of producing a shock upset against hosts New Zealand at one stage, as they led 17-0 after 30 minutes, although the Black Ferns went on to score seven unanswered tries to win 41-17.

Top 15 in the Women’s World Rugby Rankings.

England – 96.78 (N/C) New Zealand – 89.57 (N/C) Canada – 87.17 (N/C) France – 86.09 (N/C) Italy – 80.48 (N/C) USA – 76.40 (N/C) Australia – 75.68 (N/C) Wales – 74.26 (+1) Ireland – 74.01 (-1) Scotland – 69.47 (N/C) South Africa – 68.50 (N/C) Spain – 68.47 (N/C) Japan – 68.33 (N/C) Russia – 61.10 (N/C) Kazakhstan – 58.45 (N/C)

