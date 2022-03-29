Ireland fall in Women’s World Rugby Rankings after defeat to Wales

Ireland have fallen to eighth place in the Women’s World Rugby Rankings after losing to Wales at the weekend.

Wales came out on top against Ireland in a close-fought match at the RDS Arena in the first round of the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, as the visitors ultimately made their superior physicality and lion’s share of possession count.

Ireland are ranked ahead of Wales, and had claimed a one-sided 45-0 victory the last time the two played each other in Cardiff, and have been punished in the rankings for their loss.

Greg McWilliams’ side have fallen from seventh to eighth place as a result, while Wales have re-entered the top 10 with their victory, leap-frogging Spain in doing so.

England and France claimed comfortable victories.

There has been no other movement in the rankings, as the first round of the Women’s Six Nations went according to plan for England and France.

England claimed a 57-5 win against Scotland in Edinburgh, while France beat Italy by a scoreline of 39-6, and as there was a significant gap between the teams playing each other, neither the Red Roses or Les Bleuets have benefitted in the rankings.

In fact, neither England or France will gain any points in the rankings even if they win their next three fixtures, until the two sides play each other on the final day of the championship.

Back in the top 10 📈 The latest Women’s World Rankings, powered by @Capgemini, make some very pleasant viewing for @WelshRugbyUnion 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BSgVnlr3VU — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) March 28, 2022

Ireland could fall further in the World Rugby Rankings.

The Irish have an enormous challenge on their hands this weekend as they travel to Toulouse to take on France, who look to be head and shoulders ahead of the rest of the world’s best teams, along with England.

Although Ireland won’t lose any points in the rankings should they lose to France, Scotland will overtake the Irish should they beat Wales in Cardiff.

Such a result is certainly within the realms of possibility, as Scotland beat Wales the last time they played, although the Welsh look to have improved considerably since last year’s Six Nations.

