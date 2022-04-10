Ireland fall just short of bronze medal at Singapore Sevens

Ireland came close to a podium finish at the Singapore Sevens, but ultimately fell short to Australia in the bronze medal final.

Although Ireland will consider their weekend in Singapore to be a successful one, as they notched a first ever win against Fiji in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and made the semi-finals, they will know they could have achieved more.

The men in green started the second day of the Singapore Sevens off on the right foot, as they claimed a two-point win against the USA in their quarter-final encounter to seal their place in the last four.

New Zealand beat Ireland at the death in the semi-final.

Next up for Ireland was New Zealand, who were playing in their first leg of this season’s Sevens Series, as they were unable to travel before now due to the strict Covid-19 rules in place in the country.

Ireland looked set to notch a second famous win of the weekend, as they led by five points with just a minute remaining, but a converted try from Akuila Rokolisoa saw New Zealand win the game at the death.

Australia had narrowly lost their semi-final to Fiji, but they recovered well from that defeat to claim a 21-19 victory over Ireland, clinching the bronze medal in doing so.

Fiji, who had lost to Ireland in the pool stages on Saturday, were too good for New Zealand in the final, as they secured their first tournament win of the season in Singapore.

The last play of the game! Akuila Rokolisoa completes the comeback and sends @AllBlacks7s into the Cup final!@DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/VtVASNLeJG — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 10, 2022

The men in green sit in fifth place in the overall standings.

Ireland strengthened their position in fifth place in the overall HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings with their fourth place finish in Singapore, as they put seven points between themselves and sixth-placed France.

Should Ireland remain in fifth place in the overall standings, it will be their highest ever finish, having first featured as a core team in the World Rugby Sevens Series in 2019/20.

Four legs do remain in this season’s series however, with trips to Vancouver, Toulouse, London and Los Angeles yet to come.

