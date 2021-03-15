Ireland and England rise in World Rankings after Six Nations wins

Ireland and England are the main beneficiaries in the latest World Rugby Rankings, having both moved up one place thanks to wins in the Six Nations.

England have reclaimed third place in the official rankings, having come out on top in a thrilling match against France at Twickenham Stadium.

As a result, Les Bleus have dropped one place back to fourth, although less than a point separates themselves and England in the ranking system.

🤞 “I was just crossing my fingers and hoping the lads could pull it off. I should never have doubted them.” Guinness Six Nations Player of the Match Tadhg Beirne reflects on Ireland’s win over Scotland — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 14, 2021

Ireland leapfrogged the Wallabies in the rankings to return to sixth place thanks to their away win in Edinburgh, although the men in green did enter the 2021 Six Nations Championship in fifth place.

Scotland drop one place to ninth as a result of the loss to the Irish, as Argentina rise above them, despite the Pumas not playing since they drew with Australia in last year’s Tri Nations in December.

Elsewhere, Spain and Portugal dropped to 18th and 24th place respectively as a result of their losses to Georgia and Romania in the latest round of the Rugby Europe Championship.

Uruguay, Hong Kong, Canada and Namibia all rose one place in the rankings thanks to Spain and Portugal’s losses in the second-tier European competition.

Check out the top 15 in the World Rugby Rankings below

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. England (+1) – 86.41

4. France (-1) – 85.64

5. Wales (+2) – 83.97

6. Ireland (+1) – 83.72

7. Australia (+1) – 83.08

8. Argentina (+1) – 80.31

9. Scotland (-1) – 80.12

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.29

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 72.18

13. Tonga (N/C) – 71.44

14. Samoa (+1) – 70.72

15. Italy (-1) – 70.65

