Ireland and England gain from France’s loss in World Rankings

Ireland and England have both benefited from Scotland’s victory against France in the World Rugby rankings.

France needed to beat Scotland by 21 points or more while scoring at least four tries to win the 2021 Six Nations, but Gregor Townsend’s men stunned Les Bleus to claim their first victory in Paris against the French since 1999.

Scotland have risen in the world rankings as a result of their victory, going up one place to eighth, but Ireland and England have also seen their stock rise in the official rankings.

𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟳 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 🎥 Sit back and enjoy extended highlights of our first win in Paris since 1999. Watch here 👇https://t.co/GRds5NSkc8 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 28, 2021

Ireland and England have both gone up one place, with Andy Farrell’s men moving from fifth to fourth place, while Eddie Jones’ side rises from fourth to third.

France, on the other hand drop two places in the rankings to fifth, due to their last gasp defeat to Scotland at the Stade de France.

England should be largely pleased to have finished the Six Nations in third in the World Rankings, behind only South Africa and New Zealand, after they came in fifth place in this year’s championship.

Outside of the tier one nations, Portugal have risen three places in the rankings – from 24th to 21st – after they beat Spain in the latest round of the Rugby Europe Championship.

While Spain managed to retain 19th place in the rankings despite the upset loss. Hong Kong, Canada and Namibia all dropped one place as a result of Portugal’s rise.

Check out the Top 15 teams in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. England (+1) – 85.44

4. Ireland (+1) – 84.69

5. France (-1) – 84.27

6. Wales (N/C) – 83.44

7. Australia (N/C) – 83.08

8. Scotland (+1) – 82.02

9. Argentina (-1) – 80.31

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.29

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 72.18

13. Tonga (N/C) – 71.44

14. Samoa (N/C) – 70.72

15. Italy (N/C) – 70.65

